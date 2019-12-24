Story Next Door: Young political junkie dives into Corvallis politics

Shepherd graduated with honors in 2018 from OSU with an industrial engineering degree. Which on the surface doesn’t sound like it would lead to positions in politics.

Shepherd disagrees.

“Industrial engineering is concerned with logistics, efficiency and data, and I love data,” he said. “It’s about taking a close look at a problem and finding an efficient solution. Government needs more efficient solutions. I can take these skills and apply it them to government. That’s one of the reasons I wanted to be on the Budget Commission.”

Shepherd did his homework first, talking with a pair of councilors before pitching his candidacy to Traber.

The Budget Commission starts meeting early next year. One idea Shepherd has is empowerment grants for green projects, which would be similar to the current neighborhood and community empowerment grants that the city funds.

“I wrote this term paper on how to get millennials to vote,” he said, “and millennials respond when candidates talk about climate change. I want to make sure the Budget Commission looks at spending through that lens.”