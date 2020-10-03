Striping next phase for Corvallis paving project

Paving is now complete on the Northwest Circle Boulevard project in Corvallis, and crews will start Monday on the pavement striping and markings.

The project schedule got a bit behind because of smoke from the fires, but the city put out three crews Friday to finish off the paving piece of the project, which runs between Northwest Highland Drive and 29th Street.

Public Works officials said they expect the striping to take four to five days. Travelers should watch for the “new traffic pattern ahead” signs and use caution.

Some Corvallis Transit System routes have been tweaked because of the work. For more information go to https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/cts and click on CTS service alerts.

The final piece of the project, signal loop cutting and installations, is scheduled to begin Oct. 12 and last eight to 10 days.

The repaving project is part of a city pilot project that will add a “road diet” component to Circle Boulevard.

The key changes to Circle will be a reduction from four vehicle lanes to two for most of its run from west of 29th to Highland. There will be a continuous center turn lane (one exists now only from Kings to 17th), and buffered bike lanes will be added.