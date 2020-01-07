Student hit, injured by car near Memorial Middle School
Student hit, injured by car near Memorial Middle School

  • Updated
Albany Police Logo stock

A Memorial Middle School student was hit by a car exiting the school's parking lot on Tuesday morning. 

The 14-year-old was skateboarding near the school and was struck as the vehicle pulled out of the lot, according to the Albany Police Department. 

The driver checked on the student, who said he was fine. Later that morning, however, he realized he had minor injuries and was transported for medical attention. 

According to Capt. Brad Liles of the Albany Police Department, the driver is not suspected of a crime. "They did what they were supposed to and checked on the student," he said. 

APD would like to speak to the driver and is asking anyone with information to call 541-917-7680. 

