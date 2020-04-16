Student housing: Flood of new bedrooms for fall

The Domain has the advantage of a year’s more experience in the market.

“We have enjoyed our time being open so far and hope that us being here has had a positive impact on the community,” Bedke said.

Bedke also indirectly alluded to the new competition.

“Tenants now have more options than ever, and that is something that is exciting for them,” she said. “It really depends on what the individual is looking for in their housing experience.”

The Domain just kept building after opening its first phase last fall, and Bedke said “we have been releasing additional units and buildings as we have needed them throughout the academic year.”

Nugent said construction is ahead of schedule at Sierra, which she said is a good place to be because of the virus outbreak and the possibility of continued uncertainty.

The price point for the two complexes is comparable, with a range of $759 to $989 for Sierra and $695 to $945 for Domain. Both complexes offer a wide range of floor plans and sizes, with all units furnished, including televisions.

Sierra has the additional perk of its own garage, but it adds $55 per month to your bill.