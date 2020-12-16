Students ask school board for a chance at mural

Greater Albany Public Schools Superintendent Melissa Goff saw a presentation six weeks ago that was so good, she invited the group to Monday's school board meeting to make the ask again.

The RISE class at South Albany High School wants to create three murals representing and celebrating the diversity of the city. Already armed with the drive, passion and idea, they approached the school board for two key elements: money and space.

The three murals, according to the student representatives present at the meeting on Monday, would relate to a quote from former first lady Michelle Obama: "No matter who you are, no matter where you come from, you are beautiful."

"These murals are important because people in our community are being discriminated against based on things they cannot control," said student Alex Gomez-Silva. "We want everyone to feel like they belong."

The group noted that art crosses language barriers and could instill a sense of understanding for the community.

While in-person classes are sparse under COVID-19 guidelines from the state, the group of students have figured out away around their inability to be creative within 6 feet of each other.

Vinyl.