Students ask school board for a chance at mural

Greater Albany Public Schools Superintendent Melissa Goff saw a presentation six weeks ago that was so good, she invited the group to Monday's school board meeting to make the ask again.
The RISE class at South Albany High School wants to create three murals representing and celebrating the diversity of the city. Already armed with the drive, passion and idea, they approached the school board for two key elements: money and space.
The three murals, according to the student representatives present at the meeting on Monday, would relate to a quote from former first lady Michelle Obama: "No matter who you are, no matter where you come from, you are beautiful."
"These murals are important because people in our community are being discriminated against based on things they cannot control," said student Alex Gomez-Silva. "We want everyone to feel like they belong."
The group noted that art crosses language barriers and could instill a sense of understanding for the community.
While in-person classes are sparse under COVID-19 guidelines from the state, the group of students have figured out away around their inability to be creative within 6 feet of each other.
Vinyl.
They pitched the idea of an indoor mural in the boardroom at the district office made entirely of vinyl. The medium, they said, would allow them to create the design without having to meet in person, and fewer materials are needed to apply the mural.
Two additional outdoor murals are also planned, but the students acknowledged challenges that may accompany their placement.
"We understand vandalism is a possibility," said class member Victoria Ortiz. "But we want to educate the community about the purpose of our project."
All in all, the group said the cost of the three murals would be about $4,400 and the process of creating them would be a democratic one.
A virtual flier would be sent out to all members of the district for submissions. Once submissions closed, a survey would be distributed. The designs that get the most votes would be created.
"I appreciate the leadership you’re showing in bringing this forward to the greater community," Goff told the group. "I think it’s so critical and important."
The board said it would direct staff to provide district emails to the group and would begin working on finding locations that could be used for the project. In terms of funding, Goff said the Albany Schools Foundation may be willing to lend a hand.
The RISE class, under the leadership of Rose Zoellner, created an Instagram account for the project, which can be found @Art_Ontherise.
