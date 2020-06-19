Students graduate from LBCC (June 19)

Linn-Benton Community College Class of 2020
Graduates are listed alphabetically under their hometown (by state name).
Juneau, Alaska: Shaun Ryan, Associate of Science Engineering Emphasis.
Crescent City, California: Taylor L. Jones, Associate of General Studies; Dylan L. Starkey, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology.
Long Beach, California: Mario A. Almaraz, Associate of Science Physics Emphasis, Associate of Science Engineering Emphasis, Associate of Science Mathematics Emphasis.
McKinleyville, California: Bryson R. Pires, Certificate – One-Year Machine Tool Technology
Oceanside, California: Charles T. Lewis, Associate of Science Geology Emphasis.
Salinas, California: Anna M. Murphy, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
San Francisco, California: Kristaps S. Mednis, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Watsonville, California: Garrett W. Remde, Associate of Science Communication Emphasis.
Kaunakakai, Hawaii: Cullen N. Willing, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis.
Mililani, Hawaii: Khaliah Kahoano, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Hayden, Idaho: Alyssa R. Baker, Associate of Applied Science Occupational Therapy Assistant.
Elgin, Illinois: Abdullatif A. Al-Abdulrazzaq, Associate of Science Engineering Emphasis.
Farmington, Maine: Claire R. Fletcher, Associate of Science Biological Sciences Emphasis.
Fallon, Nevada: Braxton C. Hunter, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology.
Las Vegas, Nevada: Deziree M. Mascarenas, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Marlow, Oklahoma: Stephanie Hodges, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Adair Village: Danielle B. Bolkan, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Lucas C. Burrow, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Albany: Olivia J. Acker, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Lance Gabriel D. Adriano, Associate of Science Computer Science Emphasis; Logan R. Aerni, Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant; Mitra Aflatooni, Associate of Science Political Science Emphasis; Raymond Agosto, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Delia C. Alvarez, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Olivia M. Anderson-Gregg, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology; James B. Atkins, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer;
Alexandria L. Babbitt, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Grace E. Bakies, Associate of Applied Science Mechatronics/Industrial Automation Technology; Beth A. Barnes, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Garrett A. Bell, Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology; Seth E. Berg, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis; Daniella J. Beugli, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Brooklynne P. Beyer, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis, Associate of General Studies;
Emory S. Billings, Associate of Applied Science Non-Destructive Test and Evaluation; Sage Bodily, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis; Kylie B. Boren, Associate of Applied Science Culinary Arts; Josselyn Z. Bosarreyes, Associate of Science Human Development Family Studies: Human Services Option Emphasis; Leah N. Boyer, Associate of General Studies; Derek Brandt, Associate of Applied Science Computer Aided Design/Drafting CADD Technology; Matthew T. Buhrkuhl, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer;
Ezra L. Bunnell, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Rachel D. Burke, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Rafael Camarillo, Associate of Science Psychology Emphasis; Michelle E. Canon, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Tramaine K. Carr, Associate of Applied Science Practical Business Management; Benji M. Cato, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Antonio L. Cintron, Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology; Ashley N. Clark, Associate of Applied Science Accounting Technology;
Kari L. Conklin, Certificate – One-Year Coding and Reimbursement Specialist; James W. Cottom, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Abigail C. Coty, Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant; Blanca Coyazo E. Coyazo, Certificate Phlebotomy; Karla G. Crane, Associate of General Studies; Andrea D. Croft, Certificate Phlebotomy; Rachel A. Cross, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology; Tyler R. Currey, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; McKinley B. Davis, Associate of Applied Science Nursing;
Brian T. DeStafeno, Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology; Stephani Delaney, Certificate Childhood Care and Education, Certificate – One-Year Child and Family Studies, Associate of Applied Science Child and Family Studies; Joseph M. Dewolfe, Certificate - 1 Year Machine Tool Technology, Associate of Applied Science Machine Tool Technology, Certificate CNC Machinist; Anna V. Dittman, Associate of Applied Science Water, Environment and Technology; Olivia A. Dixon, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer;
Andrew T. Dodd, Associate of Applied Science Mechatronics/Industrial Automation Technology; Sarra L. Dodge, Associate of Applied Science Criminal Justice; Rebecca R. Donoho, Certificate - 1 Year Coding and Reimbursement Specialist; Michael A. Doughty, Associate of General Studies; Matthew C. Drace, Associate of Applied Science Horticulture; Leanna M. Dunbar, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Carter B. Duncan, Associate of Applied Science Mechatronics/Industrial Automation Technology; Ethan M. Duncan, Associate of Applied Science Mechatronics/Industrial Automation Technology;
Trenton C. Dutcher, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis; Jonathan G. Echeverria, Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology; Jordan E. Eihwaz, Associate of General Studies, Associate of Applied Science Non-Destructive Test and Evaluation; Zack S. Engel-Christensen, Associate of Applied Science Mechatronics/Industrial Automation Technology; Tricia M. Etheridge, Associate of General Studies, Certificate - 1 Year Accounting Clerk; Alicia J. Faulconer, Associate of Applied Science Practical Business Management; Julia G. Fraizer, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer;
Waldo B. French, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Samuel T. Frisk, Associate of General Studies; Tamara H. Fuemmeler, Associate of General Studies, Associate of Applied Science Computer Aided Design/Drafting CADD Technology, Certificate – One-Year Civil Engineering Technology; Mindy L. Gaines, Adult High School Diploma; Joseph B. Gasperino, Certificate Systems Administration, Associate of Applied Science Network and Systems Administration; Philip B. George, Associate of Applied Science Network and Systems Administration;
Thomas M. Graves, Associate of Science Psychology Emphasis; Rachel N. Green, Associate of General Studies; Susan J. Grimes, Associate of Applied Science Practical Business Management; Anastasia M. Guerrero, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Kennedy N. Guilliot, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Alexa J. Gunter, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Jamie R. Hagel, Certificate - 1 Year Accounting Clerk; Anthony L. Hamilton, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer;
Christopher S. Hamilton, Associate of Applied Science Mechatronics/Industrial Automation Tech; McKenna L. Hamilton, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Kimberly R. Hammer, Associate of General Studies; Amanda M. Harris, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Katherine A. Hemlock, Associate of Science Human Development Family Studies: Human Services Option Emphasis; Bree A. Hernandez, Associate of Applied Science Criminal Justice; Stacy Hernandez, Associate of Applied Science Practical Business Management; Megan K. Hoover, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer;
Eric A. Howe, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Jose Luis Huerta-Velasquez, Associate of Science Computer Science: Computer Systems Option; Emphasis; Cody T. Hurst, Certificate Systems Administration, Associate of Applied Science Network and Systems Administration; Will P. Hutsell, Associate of Applied Science Computer Aided Design/Drafting CADD Technology; Laura B. Hysell, Associate of General Studies; Davis G. Ihde, Associate of Science Journalism and Mass Communication Emphasis; Taylor A. Jaburg, Associate of Applied Science Nursing;
Jordan L. Jansen, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Alexis M. Jegglie, Associate of Applied Science Water, Environment and Technology; Salena M. Jelinek, Associate of General Studies; Lucas J. Jewell, Associate of Science Human Development Family Studies: Human Services Option Emphasis; Bryan Jimenez, Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology; Andrew C. Jobe, Associate of Applied Science Construction and Forestry Equipment Technology, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology;
Tyler D. Johnson, Associate of Applied Science Mechatronics/Industrial Automation Technology; Amanda N. Johnston, Certificate: One-Year Dental Assistant; Katura E. Joling, Associate of Science English Emphasis, Associate of Science Psychology Emphasis; Jakob R. Jones, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Jennifer G. Justus, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Sarpreet S. Kang, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology, Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology; Angie L. Keever, Associate of General Studies;
Erica A. Kendall, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Ash-Leigh A. Kerekes-Queener, Certificate: One-Year Coding and Reimbursement Specialist; Elyana L. King, Associate of Science Psychology Emphasis; Tyson King, Associate of Applied Science Crop Production, Associate of Applied Science Horticulture; Matthew S. Kinkade, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Patricia G. Klingman, Certificate - 1 Year Coding and Reimbursement Specialist; Bethanie J. Koerner, Associate of General Studies; Caledon X. Krebs, Associate of Applied Science Mechatronics/Industrial Automation Technology;
Preston S. Krussow, Associate of Science Physics Emphasis; Dustin S. Kuhn, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Madison S. Kuhn, Associate of Science Animal Science Emphasis; Parker B. Kuntz, Associate of General Studies; Emily L. Lackner, Associate of Science Theater Emphasis; Meghan C. Lake, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Amelia M. Lambert, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Chrissy M. Landers, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer;
Mark David A. Leonard, Associate of Applied Science Network and Systems Administration; Gianna L. Linares, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Felicia S. Lopez-Martinez, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Kiana A. Lund, Associate of General Studies, Certificate – One-Year Dental Assistant; Jaren J. Lynn, Associate of Applied Science Non-Destructive Test and Evaluation; Paige L. Marino, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Kayla N. Martin, Associate of General Studies, Certificate – One-Year Dental Assistant;
April M. Massoni, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Alexis M. Matheson, Associate of Science Computer Science: Computer Systems Option, Emphasis; Preston L. Mayer, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; James E. McBride, Associate of Applied Science Practical Business Management; Elliott McConnell-Smith, Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology; Candi M. McFee, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Taylor R. McNeil, Certificate – One-Year Dental Assistant, Associate of General Studies; Tesorro A. Melendez, Associate of Science Anthropology Emphasis;
Mary-Alexandra P. Mercado, Associate of General Studies, Certificate – One-Year Accounting Clerk, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Hannah M. Michalek, Associate of Science Sociology Emphasis; Andrew T. Middleton, Associate of Science Computer Science: Applied Computer Science Option Emphasis; Madison M. Miller, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Melinda K. Miller, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging; Nigel Milligan, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Braydon A. Mills, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer;
Rafael Morales-Mayoral, Associate of Science Engineering Emphasis; Veronica D. Moreno, Certificate – One-Year Child and Family Studies, Associate of Applied Science Child and Family Studies , Certificate Childhood Care and Education; Alexander Mote, Associate of Science Engineering Emphasis; Felicia A. Mougeotte, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Alissa Moyak, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Danielle M. Mupo, Associate of Applied Science Criminal Justice; Kara Niles, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer;
Marcella Norris, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Breonna E. North, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Loren Nussbaum, Associate of Science Engineering Emphasis; Alexander J. Nylund, Associate of Applied Science Network and Systems Administration; Robaire O. Obermann, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Stephen J. Oium, Associate of Science Computer Science: Computer Systems Option; Emphasis; Katelynn J. Omete, Associate of Applied Science Culinary Arts; Brandon T. Orosco, Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology;
Ricardo Ortiz Ramirez, Associate of Applied Science Non-Destructive Test and Evaluation; Quetzal Palma, Associate of Applied Science Mechatronics/Industrial Automation Technology; James-Harley A. Parr, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Dora Pearse, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Sarah H. Pearse, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Aaron M. Pierce, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Kimberly N. Pike, Associate of General Studies; Ashley N. Piter, Certificate Polysomnographic Technology; Ashley W. Planalp, Associate of Applied Science Nursing;
Thomas D. Poirier, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Alexandria Ponto, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Geoff J. Powell, Certificate: One-Year Coding and Reimbursement Specialist; Susan J. Purcell, Associate of Applied Science Animal Technology Horse Management; Teresa L. Quinn, Associate of Science Human Development Family Studies: Human Services Option Emphasis; Rebecca Raker, Oregon Transfer Module Oregon Transfer Module, Associate of General Studies; Alyssa Ramirez, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis;
Darlene C. Ramirez, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Sandra L. Read, Certificate Polysomnographic Technology; Emaley Reeser, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Eric Rhoads, Certificate – One-Year Profitable Small Farms; Wolfgang G. Richardson, Associate of Applied Science Water, Environment and Technology; Heather S. Richter, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Conner L. Riley, Associate of Applied Science Culinary Arts; Jeffry S. Robbins, Associate of Science Computer Science Emphasis; Kari Robbins, Associate of Applied Science Practical Business Management;
Harrison M. Rochelle, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis; Rhiannon E. Rode, Associate of General Studies; Holly R. Roden, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Kiauna M. Romero, Certificate Polysomnographic Technology; David Ropp, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Braden A. Rosevear Wingo, Associate of Science Theater Emphasis; Guillermo T. Ruiz, Associate of Applied Science Culinary Arts; Skyler L. Sadowsky, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; William C. Sanders, Associate of Applied Science Network and Systems Administration;
Sean T. Schaffer, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Zachary M. Schaffner, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Erika L. Schertz, Associate of Science Psychology Emphasis; Kathryn A. Schilz, Associate of Science Psychology Emphasis; Jessica Schoen, Associate of General Studies, Certificate - 1 Year Dental Assistant; Arthur L. Schoenberger, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Nicole E. Schukow, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Karli D. Sellin, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Nicole Sequoia, Associate of General Studies;
Mackenzie Settelmeyer, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Megan N. Shipley, Certificate – One-Year Dental Assistant, Associate of General Studies; Steven J. Sigmon, Certificate – One-Year Automotive Maintenance/Light Repair, Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology; Patricia A. Simon, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Evan K. Skarphol, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Karliann M. Sloan, Associate of Applied Science Occupational Therapy Assistant; Makayla D. Sloan, Certificate – One-Year Dental Assistant, Associate of General Studies;
Paul L. Snead, Associate of Applied Science Non-Destructive Test and Evaluation; Erica L. Snow, Associate of Science Exercise and Sport Science Emphasis; Riley K. Spears, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Hannah R. Sprague, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging; Mckenzie L. St. Julien, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Cailee R. Stahl, Associate of Science Human Development Family Studies: Human Services Option Emphasis; Keegan J. Stephen, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer;
Cramer N. Strader-Sprague, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Parker L. Stutzman, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis; Emily A. Taraski, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Brooke D. Thompson, Certificate – One-Year Dental Assistant; Charis Thompson, Certificate – One-Year Welding and Fabrication Technology, Associate of Applied Science Welding and Fabrication Technology; Raegan Tierce, Certificate Phlebotomy; Rebekah D. Tinker, Certificate – One-Year Coding and Reimbursement Specialist; Phoebe S. Todd, Certificate – One-Year Dental Assistant;
Shawn C. Todd, Associate of Applied Science Mechatronics/Industrial Automation Technology; Synthia D. Toney, Associate of Science Psychology Emphasis; Graciela N. Torres, Associate of Science Liberal Studies Emphasis; Jorge Torres-Aranda, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology; Cody J. Trafton, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis; Sarah L. Uhden, Associate of Applied Science Accounting Technology; Karl D. Upthagrove, Associate of Applied Science Welding and Fabrication Technology, Certificate – One-Year Welding and Fabrication Technology;
Christian R. Velasco, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer, Certificate CNC Machinist, Certificate – One-Year Machine Tool Technology, Associate of Applied Science Machine Tool Technology; Karina Villegas, Associate of Science Exercise and Sport Science Emphasis; Veasna Vong, Associate of Applied Science Mechatronics/Industrial Automation Technology; Kylie N. Wagar, Associate of Science Foreign Language Emphasis; Wyatt L. Walls, Associate of Applied Science Computer Aided Design/Drafting CADD Technology; Quinn A. Walters, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer;
Whitney L. Warren, Associate of Science Human Development Family Studies: Child Development Option Emphasis; Tyanna M. Weis, Certificate Phlebotomy; Brian J. Welker, Associate of Science Art Emphasis; Jessica L. Wheeler, Associate of Science Human Development Family Studies: Human Services Option Emphasis; Sandra A. Wheeler, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; David R. Whittaker, Associate of Science History Emphasis; Nathan E. Wichert, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Deidra M. Wilkinson, Associate of General Studies;
Brandon M. Williams, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Naomi L. Williams, Associate of Science Human Development Family Studies: Human Services Option Emphasis; Tyler R. Witherspoon, Associate of Applied Science Network and Systems Administration; Jonathan R. Woldeit, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Bridget E. Worsch, Certificate – One-Year Accounting Clerk, Associate of Applied Science Accounting Technology; Emma L. Zerr, Certificate – One-Year Dental Assistant.
Alsea: Courtney J. Hendrix, Associate of Applied Science Computer Aided Design/Drafting CADD Technology; Christopher G. Mcguire, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Natalie J. Olsen, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Amity: Nathan L. Jones, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology.
Antelope: Bailey K. Brown, Associate of Applied Science Culinary Arts.
Ashland: Matthew J. O’Donnell, Associate of Science Computer Science Emphasis.
Aumsville: Mason K. Hinton, Associate of Applied Science Culinary Arts.
Banks: Jimmy R. Bledsoe, Associate of Applied Science Computer Aided Design/Drafting CADD Technology.
Beaverton: Christopher Dillanes, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Mickayela V. Pershing, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging; Chelsie N. Smith, Associate of Applied Science Occupational Therapy Assistant.
Bend: Elizabeth M. Bluhm, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging; Keagen D. Budd, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology; Tiffany Byers, Associate of Science Psychology Emphasis; Rebecca J. Grass, Associate of Applied Science Occupational Therapy Assistant; Chance J. Greene, Associate of Science Agricultural Sciences Emphasis; Sabrina L. Martin, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Erin McAvoy, Associate of Applied Science Occupational Therapy Assistant;
Adam J. Santos, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Valerie M. Walkley, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging; Carson J. Westberg, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology.
Blodgett: Dominique C. Shirley, Associate of Applied Science Animal Technology Horse Management.
Brookings: Bailey D. Crawford, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Brownsville: Kyla D. Flack, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Jaeric A. Gordon, Associate of Applied Science Welding and Fabrication Technology, Certificate – One-Year Welding and Fabrication Technology ; Kaylan D. Harlow, Associate of General Studies; Logan M. Lambert, Certificate – One-Year Welding and Fabrication Technology, Associate of Applied Science Welding and Fabrication Technology.
Burns: Amanda J. Sutcliffe, Associate of Science Biological Sciences Emphasis.
Cascadia: Mitchell R. Banks, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Cave Junction: Heather Kern, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Coos Bay: Kevin B. Accinelli, Associate of Applied Science Occupational Therapy Assistant.
Corbett: Kyndra Kerslake, Associate of Applied Science Crop Production.
Corvallis: Daareino J. Abatiell, Associate of Applied Science Welding and Fabrication Technology; Onie V. Abatiell, Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology; Ziad M. Alfaki, Certificate – One-Year Automotive Maintenance/Light Repair; Arina Altuhov, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Christopher Angel, Associate of Applied Science Horticulture; Heather L. Aulerich, Associate of General Studies, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Kena L. Bacho, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Caleb W. Barber, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer;
Jeremiah S. Barrar, Associate of Science Computer Science Emphasis; Jessica A. Bolden, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; John T. Boulger, Associate of General Studies; Micheal L. Bradley, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Joseph R. Brandon, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Elizabeth A. Bright, Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant, Certificate – One-Year Coding and Reimbursement Specialist; Benjamin M. Buchanan, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer;
Christopher R. Byers, Associate of Science Human Development Family Studies: Human Services Option Emphasis; Preciosa E. Cantu, Associate of Applied Science Practical Business Management; Ian M. Carlisle, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Ricardo S. Casillas, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Marley A. Clark, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Markayla Conn, Associate of General Studies; Saul Contreras-Arredondo, Associate of Science Health Management and Policy Emphasis; Sarah Courtney, Associate of Applied Science Nursing;
Ashley N. Cox, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Michael Crisci, Associate of General Studies; Chance P. Delay, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Heather M. Denherder, Associate of Science Human Development and Family Sciences Emphasis; Alexander J. Dent, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; JulieAnne Dixon, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Lexy Duback, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Georgia R. Dunn-Hartman, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Morgan A. Durling, Associate of General Studies;
Christopher J. Earley, Associate of Science English Emphasis; Kayleigh A. Ellenburg, Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant, Certificate – One-Year Coding and Reimbursement Specialist; Lacey D. Ellenwood, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Bailey C. Epperson, Certificate – One-Year Welding and Fabrication Technology, Associate of Applied Science Welding and Fabrication Technology; Jeremiah Fine, Associate of Applied Science Occupational Therapy Assistant; Natalie B. Foglio, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Zachary R. Foutch, Associate of Science Political Science Emphasis;
Alex J. Frederick, Associate of General Studies, Certificate – One-Year Dental Assistant; Audrey F. Freeman, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Samantha Garcia Aguilera, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Ian J. Gargan, Associate of Science Psychology Emphasis; Olga Gomez, Certificate - 1 Year Accounting Clerk, Associate of Applied Science Accounting Technology; Karen Y. Gonzalez Dominguez, Associate of Science Human Development Family Studies: Human Services Option Emphasis; Christopher M. Graham, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis;
Robert B. Greco, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Devon Greshler, Associate of General Studies; Rachelle M. Guess, Associate of General Studies; Marcia A. Hafelfinger, Certificate - 1 Year Coding and Reimbursement Specialist; Melissa D. Haney, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Cameron P. Hanson, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Kyle C. Harter, Associate of Science Horticulture Emphasis; Mathew C. Haworth, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology; Lindsey Heath, Associate of Applied Science Nursing;
Kambria Heede, Associate of Science Human Development Family Studies: Child Development Option Emphasis; Frankie J. Herbert, Associate of Science Computer Science: Applied Computer Science Option Emphasis; Tyson Horning, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Joanna K. Jaspers, Certificate – One-Year Coding and Reimbursement Specialist; Ryder B. Johnson, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Jesudas M. Joseph, Associate of Science Computer Science: Computer Systems Option; Emphasis; Marley M. Kennedy, Certificate Surgical Technologist;
Ann Kent, Associate of Applied Science Network and Systems Administration, Associate of Applied Science Web/Database Technology; Samuel E. Kenyon, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Emily C. Kilcrease, Associate of Science Political Science Emphasis; Mackenzie T. King, Certificate - 1 Year Dental Assistant, Associate of General Studies; Rachel King, Associate of General Studies; Hana Kolsen, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Patricia K. Kressin, Certificate - 1 Year Coding and Reimbursement Specialist;
Asha N. Lacossiere, Associate of Science Exercise and Sport Science Emphasis; Fela A. Lafi, Associate of Science Horticulture Emphasis; Nathan R. Lawson, Associate of Science English Emphasis; Falyn R. Lazarus, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Jessica D. Lee, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Aiden R. Littau, Associate of Science English Emphasis; Mary R. Lusardi, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Cameron A. Luttrell, Associate of Science Engineering Emphasis; Kathryn E. Mar, Associate of General Studies;
Rusly Marzuki, Associate of General Studies; Emma A. Matteo, Associate of General Studies; Haley R. Matticks, Associate of Science Psychology Emphasis; Serren Maude, Associate of General Studies; Jacob Mayes, Associate of Science Engineering Emphasis; Anne S. McCauley, Certificate – One-Year Accounting Clerk; Kristina M. McGill, Associate of Science Psychology Emphasis; Joshua Mckenzie, Associate of Science Engineering Emphasis; Nathan R. Mitchell, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer;
Leena M. Mohammed, Associate of Science Computer Science: Applied Computer Science Option Emphasis; Mary R. Mora, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Madison C. Nguyen, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging; Martin V. Nikolov, Associate of Applied Science Visual Communications, Certificate – One-Year Digital Image/Prepress Technology; Justen M. Noll, Associate of Applied Science Practical Business Management; Devin J. Oar, Associate of Applied Science Mechatronics/Industrial Automation Technology; Susan D. Odell, Associate of Science Anthropology Emphasis;
Nicole Perez, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Athena D. Petterson, Associate of Applied Science Culinary Arts; Avery Pierce, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis; Jackson D. Pinion, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Jacob R. Pogorzelski, Associate of Science Sociology Emphasis; Ryan P. Reichenberger, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Tarah Rich, Certificate Polysomnographic Technology; Monika P. Rivera, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging;
Cameron R. Roth, Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology; Theodor J. Schutfort, Associate of Science Computer Science Emphasis; Angela W. Scott, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Levi J. Scott, Associate of Applied Science Mechatronics/Industrial Automation Technology; Kanar Shaiban, Associate of Science Human Development Family Studies: Human Services Option Emphasis; Logan Shortridge, Associate of Applied Science Animal Technology Horse Management; Zachary W. Smith, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer;
Catherine W. Stevens, Associate of Science Computer Science: Applied Computer Science Option Emphasis; Carla L. Streng, Certificate – One-Year Coding and Reimbursement Specialist; Ariel R. Stroh, Associate of Science Engineering Emphasis; Ian P. Surlow, Associate of Science Psychology Emphasis; Collin Sutherland, Associate of Applied Science Welding and Fabrication Technology, Certificate - 1 Year Welding and Fabrication Technology ; Allen Tan, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Austin B. Taylor, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis;
Jackson M. Taylor, Associate of General Studies; Megan R. Taylor, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Khampeng Thammasouk, Associate of Applied Science Network and Systems Administration; Madeline R. Thielen, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Melissa G. Thielman, Associate of Applied Science Animal Technology Horse Management; Jason W. Toney, Associate of Science Biological Sciences Emphasis; Alexis R. Trask, Associate of Applied Science Computer Aided Design/Drafting CADD Technology, Associate of General Studies;
Elsie L. Tucker, Associate of Science Psychology Emphasis; Nicholas J. Turnbull, Associate of Applied Science Non-Destructive Test and Evaluation; Srikar D. Valluri, Associate of Science Engineering Emphasis, Associate of Science Computer Science, Computer Systems Option Emphasis, Associate of Science Physics Emphasis; Yanina L. Vazquez, Associate of Science Psychology Emphasis, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Laura A. Weldon, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Nicholas Wolff, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer;
Meghan L. Woods, Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant; Cheyenne C. Workman, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Jenna Wyant, Certificate – One-Year Dental Assistant; Yanqin Zou, Certificate – One-Year Coding and Reimbursement Specialist.
Crawfordsville: Hailey A. Cain, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Creswell: Samantha Fritz, Associate of Applied Science Animal Technology Horse Management.
Dairy: Tyler S. McLin, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Dallas: Coby S. Champ, Certificate Surgical Technologist; Francesca N. Dow, Associate of Applied Science Animal Technology Horse Management; Hannah L. Franklin, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Tanner L. Leathers, Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology; Chrystal A. Lee, Associate of Applied Science Animal Technology Horse Management; Matthew M. McKechnie, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging; Samuel J. Metzler, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology; Madison M. Perkins, Associate of Science Animal Science Emphasis.
Natalia Schilling, Associate of Science Engineering Emphasis; Cody J. Tilgner, Associate of Applied Science Non-Destructive Test and Evaluation.
Dexter: Kaitlin Wilson, Associate of General Studies, General Studies.
Eugene: Andrea Bergin, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging; Kathryn L. Burgett, Associate of Applied Science Animal Technology Horse Management; Jianfang Chen, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Danielle A. Dover, Associate of Applied Science Practical Business Management; Larry P. Jennings, Associate of General Studies; Patricia A. Lovdokken, Certificate – One-Year Coding and Reimbursement Specialist; Lidia Martinez, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging;
Caleb C. Mulhern, Certificate CNC Machinist, Associate of Applied Science Machine Tool Technology, Certificate – One- Year Machine Tool Technology; Cade J. O’Connor, Associate of General Studies; Taryn E. Sustello, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Emily B. Thompson, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Florence: Ella J. Stidham, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Forest Grove: Bailey A. Evers, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Coleton B. Hansen, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis; Elizabeth N. Lonberger, Associate of Applied Science Animal Technology Horse Management .
Foster: Janel L. Aiello, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis; Caleb M. Klapprott, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Gervais: Madeline Colores-Molina, Associate of Applied Science Accounting Technology; Maria Kirk, Associate of General Studies General Studies.
Grand Ronde: Haley L. Gretzon, Associate of Applied Science Accounting Technology.
Gresham: Keely N. Bates, Associate of Applied Science Animal Technology Horse Management.
Happy Valley: Sarah Chao, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Brendin Gillies, Associate of Applied Science Occupational Therapy Assistant.
Harrisburg: Thaddeus J. Fanning, Associate of Applied Science Criminal Justice; Keyna D. Hurd, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Miranda K. Huuki, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Jennifer A. Smucker, Associate of Science Mathematics Emphasis.
Hermiston: Breanna Bayer, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Mary S. Hays, Associate of Applied Science Occupational Therapy Assistant; Vanessa V. Stackhouse, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging; Brigitte Valencia Jimenez, Associate of Applied Science Occupational Therapy Assistant.
Hillsboro: Kathleen A. Kelly, Associate of Applied Science Occupational Therapy Assistant; Britney Norby, Associate of Applied Science Animal Technology Horse Management; Aldo J. Rodriguez, Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology; Amerika S. Rojas Alvarez, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; David M. Stadelman, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology.
Hines: Kaelin Beers, Associate of General Studies General Studies.
Hood River: Myla L. Blachly, Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant.
Independence: Samantha A. Adams, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Awana F. Black, Certificate – One-Year Accounting Clerk; Andrew K. Byres, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Eduardo Lopez, Associate of Applied Science Criminal Justice; Kyle R. Paratore, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis; Robert C. Vandercreek, Certificate - 1 Year Welding and Fabrication Technology, Associate of Applied Science Welding and Fabrication Technology;
Harley O. White, Associate of Applied Science Water, Environment and Technology; Michael D. Yoder, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology.
Jacksonville: Steven A. Yancey, Associate of Applied Science Network and Systems Administration.
Jefferson: Kailee J. Castro, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Bridgid Flynn, Certificate Phlebotomy; Jordan B. Fountain, Certificate – One-Year Digital Image/Prepress Tech; Josie C. Guzman, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging; Kristina M. Klampe, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis; Hailey N. Luebbert, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Matthew A. Mehlschau, Associate of Science Agricultural Sciences Emphasis;
Westley T. Neuenschwander, Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology; Harley J. Royer, Certificate Polysomnographic Technology; Alexis M. Rutter, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Bethani M. Wippert, Certificate – One-Year Coding and Reimbursement Specialist.
John Day: Fallon J. Weaver, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Junction City: Natalya K. Bradley, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Katie D. Deardorff, Associate of General Studies; Cynthia L. Leach, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Katrina M. Rogers, Associate of Science Psychology Emphasis; Brogan L. Stripling, Associate of Applied Science Criminal Justice; Julia J. Tipton, Associate of Applied Science Animal Technology Horse Management.
Keizer: Austin M. Brown, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Samantha N. Hughes, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Arturo Maraver, Associate of Science Engineering Emphasis; Agafia Martushev, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Brian J. Tucker, Certificate – One-Year Industrial Mechanic/Maintenance Technology Apprenticeship, Associate of Applied Science Industrial Mechanic/Maintenance Technology Apprenticeship.
La Grande: Rhiannon N. Forman, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging.
Lafayette: Savannah Y. Williams, Associate of Applied Science Nursing.
Lakeview: Derrick Dunn, Associate of General Studies; Noah D. Steward, Associate of General Studies General Studies.
Lebanon: Taylor J. Bardell, Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant; Lillian R. Barnes, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Rachel K. Bates, Associate of Science Sociology Emphasis; Brady J. Blair, Associate of Applied Science Network and Systems Administration; Andrew P. Bledsoe, Associate of General Studies, Associate of Applied Science Water, Environment and Technology; Scout M. Brubaker, Associate of Applied Science Visual Communications;
Dustin D. Bry, Certificate – One-Year Welding and Fabrication Technology, Associate of Applied Science Welding and Fabrication Technology; Alia N. Buresh, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Davis O. Buresh, Associate of Applied Science Network and Systems Administration; Amanda R. Burns, Certificate Phlebotomy; Matthew D. Button, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Sean B. Cady, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Jerrika L. Cariati, Certificate – One-Year Child and Family Studies, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer;
Elizabeth M. Carroll, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Matthew F. Cawrse, Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology; Sarah A. Chiasson, Certificate – One-Year Coding and Reimbursement Specialist; Wyatt R. Cisneros, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis; Michelle L. Clark, Associate of General Studies; Cortney E. Cole, Certificate Polysomnographic Technology; Raylee S. Combs Benson, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Michael E. Conner, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Amari N. Coronel, Certificate Phlebotomy;
Stacsia L. Crossan, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Victoria K. Crumley, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Amy R. Deatherage, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging; Sridevi H. Downer, Associate of Applied Science Computer Aided Design/Drafting CADD Technology, Associate of General Studies; Armando S. Figueroa, Associate of General Studies; Jessica Figueroa, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Antonio Figueroa-Morfin, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer;
Thomas H. Fillmore, Associate of General Studies, Associate of Applied Science Computer-Aided Design/Drafting CADD Technology; Holly L. Fiorillo, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis; Courtney L. Foster, Certificate - 1 Year Digital Image/Prepress Tech, Associate of Applied Science Visual Communications; Liberty D. Fouts, Associate of General Studies; Andrew Frederic, Certificate - 1 Year Machine Tool Technology, Associate of Applied Science Machine Tool Technology, Certificate CNC Machinist; Jamie M. Freeman, Associate of Applied Science Nursing;
Brendon D. Froemke, Associate of Applied Science Accounting Technology; Deanna K. Gerig-Large, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Matthew L. Gibbs, Associate of Science Computer Science: Applied Computer Science Option Emphasis; Sierra D. Giddings, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Emma R. Gordon, Associate of Applied Science Accounting Technology; Holly M. Hahn, Associate of Applied Science Visual Communications, Certificate – One-Year Digital Image/Prepress Technology; Jill Harding, Certificate – One-Year Coding and Reimbursement Specialist;
Daniel L. Hartman, Associate of Science Human Development Family Studies: Child Development Option Emphasis; Benjamin S. Hedlund, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Charles M. Hernandez, Associate of Applied Science Computer Aided Design/Drafting CADD Technology, Certificate – One-Year Civil Engineering Technology; Tianna Hooley, Associate of Science Human Development Family Studies: Human Services Option Emphasis; Christina S. Hull, Certificate – One-Year Machine Tool Technology, Associate of Applied Science Machine Tool Technology;
Katarina N. Hutchison, Associate of General Studies, Certificate – One-Year Dental Assistant; Audrey N. Hysell, Associate of Science Psychology Emphasis; Jonathon E. Jenkins, Certificate Surgical Technologist; Zachary K. Johnson, Associate of Applied Science Welding and Fabrication Technology, Certificate – One-Year Welding and Fabrication Technology; KaryAnn E. Lane, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Allie Leighton, Certificate – One-Year Coding and Reimbursement Specialist, Associate of General Studies; McKinnley S. Longtin, Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant;
Brandi E. Lundegard, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; John F. Markert, Associate of Applied Science Water, Environment and Technology; Elizabeth Mars, Certificate – One-Year Dental Assistant; Richard L. Mascarenas, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Stephanie T. McKenzie, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Lillian E. McKinney, Associate of General Studies; John T. McMasters, Certificate – One-Year Welding and Fabrication Technology ; Ryan M. Meckley, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer, Associate of General Studies;
Autumn D. Mitchell, Associate of General Studies; Nathaniel H. Monterubio, Associate of Applied Science Welding and Fabrication Technology, Certificate – One-Year Welding and Fabrication Technology; Antonio M. Neufeld, Associate of Applied Science Mechatronics/Industrial Automation Technology; Declan M. O’Hara, Associate of Science Physics Emphasis, Associate of Science Mathematics Emphasis, Associate of Science Engineering Emphasis; Gloria J. Oliver, Certificate – One-Year Accounting Clerk; Zachary L. Pearce, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; James E. Pelletier, Certificate Phlebotomy;
Chris D. Pender, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Felicia M. Peterson, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Morgan R. Prenoveau, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis; Cassidy L. Rains, Associate of Science Human Development Family Studies: Child Development Option Emphasis; Thomas E. Rawie, Associate of Applied Science Computer Aided Design/Drafting CADD Technology; Andrew S. Rhamy, Certificate – One-Year Welding and Fabrication Technology, Associate of Applied Science Welding and Fabrication Technology;
Rebecca N. Ruisbroek, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Sarah E. Saathoff, Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant; Shelby F. Schulte, Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant; Lucas J. Shiffert, Certificate – One-Year Welding and Fabrication Technology, Associate of Applied Science Welding and Fabrication Technology; Ashleigh E. Slaton, Certificate – One-Year Accounting Clerk, Associate of Applied Science Accounting Technology; Brianna Smith, Associate of Science Human Development Family Studies: Human Services Option Emphasis; Naomi Smith, Associate of General Studies;
Zachary A. Smith, Associate of Science History Emphasis; Nathan J. Sours, Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology; Jacob M. Souza, Associate of Science English Emphasis; Chad W. Staneart, Associate of Science Economics Emphasis; Elizabeth Staneart, Associate of General Studies; Matthew A. Thompson, Certificate – One-Year Coding and Reimbursement Specialist; Brettaigne A. Thurston, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Sydney N. Vogt, Associate of Science Anthropology Emphasis; Elliot A. Walker, Associate of Applied Science Culinary Arts;
Jefferson L. Warner-Martin, Certificate – One-Year Machine Tool Technology, Associate of Applied Science Machine Tool Technology, Certificate CNC Machinist; Jennifer S. Wilcox, Certificate – One-Year Coding and Reimbursement Specialist; Heidi M. Yeager, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Tyler L. Young, Certificate – One-Year Welding and Fabrication Technology, Associate of Applied Science Welding and Fabrication Technology.
Lincoln City: Donnie A. Duncan, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging; Sydney L. Kasner, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging; Zane O. Troutt Rideout, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Marcola: Casandra R. Wilson, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging.
McMinnville: Kevin N. Andrews, Associate of Applied Science Occupational Therapy Assistant; Lacey R. Calligan, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging; Joshua Irving, Associate of Science Communication Emphasis.
Medford: Megan R. Forsyth, Associate of Applied Science Culinary Arts; Aja Rayburn, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Molalla: Halie M. McCloud, Associate of Science Biological Sciences Emphasis.
Monmouth: Timothy A. Blair, Associate of Science Psychology Emphasis; Sariah A. Cisneros, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Dayna C. Mulkey, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis; Michael A. Willis, Associate of Applied Science Culinary Arts.
Monroe: Joshua D. Brunader, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology; Samantha J. Elfering, Associate of Applied Science Non-Destructive Test and Evaluation; Montessa J. Frost-Horning, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Henry W. Koch, Associate of Applied Science Mechatronics/Industrial Automation Technology; Breanna L. Oakes, Associate of Applied Science Nursing.
Mount Angel: Samuel A. Rosenblad, Associate of Applied Science Mechatronics/Industrial Automation Technology.
Nehalem: Corey J. Rowe, Associate of Applied Science Occupational Therapy Assistant.
Ontario: James K. Kingrey, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Oregon City: Ethan J. Grenfell, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis; Casey W. Nord, Associate of Science Computer Science Emphasis.
Otis: Jonathan H. (Hunter) Bishop, Associate of Applied Science Construction and Forestry Equipment Technology.
Pendleton: Gage D. Correa, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Philomath: Shelbie L. Ballweber, Associate of General Studies; Joshua C. Boynton, Associate of Applied Science Mechatronics/Industrial Automation Technology; Jena G. Collins, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; April M. Dreiszus, Certificate – One-Year Accounting Clerk; Tyler J. Griffin, Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology; Josephine L. Guenther-York, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Eric M. Higday, Associate of Applied Science Computer Aided Design/Drafting CADD Technology; Kymberly J. King, Associate of General Studies, Certificate – One-Year Dental Assistant;
Kyndal D. Marshall, Associate of General Studies, Certificate – One-Year Dental Assistant; Conor R. McCoy, Associate of General Studies, Associate of Applied Science Computer Aided Design/Drafting CADD Technology; Kristi T. McMorran, Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant, Certificate – One-Year Coding and Reimbursement Specialist; Robert Nelson, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology; Briley E. Pompe, Associate of Applied Science Non-Destructive Test and Evaluation; Reid W. Priewe, Associate of General Studies;
Loren R. Rogers, Associate of Science Exercise and Sport Science Emphasis; Jonathan S. Sattler, Associate of Applied Science Non-Destructive Test and Evaluation; Jackson D. Seim, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology; Amanda M. Sever, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Andrew J. Sorensen, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Emma K. Staten, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Amelia R. Vaage, Associate of Applied Science Occupational Therapy Assistant;
Bryson C. Van Laere, Associate of Applied Science Computer Aided Design/Drafting CADD Technology; Kevin M. Weitzel, Associate of Applied Science Criminal Justice; Micah J. Zimmerman, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging; Eve I. Zoller, Associate of Science Biological Sciences Emphasis.
Portland: Zachary W. Carver, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Gabriella M. Chedester, Certificate Horticulture , Certificate – One-Year Profitable Small Farms; Hayley R. Harlan, Associate of Applied Science Animal Technology Horse Management, Associate of Science Equine Science Emphasis; Daniel R. Jordan, Associate of Applied Science Welding and Fabrication Technology, Certificate – One-Year Welding and Fabrication Technology ; Krista K. Kuntz, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Matthew E. Martin, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer;
Ronny Pham, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Kamwendo D. Tembo, Associate of Applied Science Crop Production; Jazmin M. Wilson, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Jesse R. Wolff, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Prineville: Chase G. Bales, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis; Jennifer R. Johnson, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging.
Redmond: Madalyn F. Griffiths, Associate of Science Agriculture Business Management Emphasis.
Roseburg: Hannah E. Waldron, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Salem: Kimberly R. Basilin, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Seth T. Batson, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology; Jessica Bauscher, Associate of Applied Science Animal Technology Horse Management; Michael D. Boyd, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Casey E. Brooks, Associate of General Studies; Taylor L. Chappell, Associate of Science Agriculture Business Management Emphasis; Yekaterina Damaskin, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging; Elishiah A. David, Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant;
Riley A. Dorn, Associate of Science Psychology Emphasis; Ashley N. Eresman, Certificate Phlebotomy; Katrina N. Gemmil, Associate of General Studies; Madelyn L. George, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Marie C. Horn, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Cameron S. Jolly, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis; Kyler Kelly, Associate of General Studies; Maxwell C. Long, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Alyssa J. Lorimor, Associate of Science Animal Science Emphasis; Molly M. Puckett, Certificate Phlebotomy;
Lucerna Salazar, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging; Erica L. Seamster, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging; Amanda J. Seward, Associate of Applied Science Nursing; Jason W. Shepherd, Associate of Applied Science Water, Environment and Technology;
Eric B. Sundquist, Associate of Applied Science Water, Environment and Technology; Caitlyn C. Tesky, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Jay R. Willms, Associate of Applied Science Water, Environment and Technology; Stephen R. Woods, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology.
Scio: Krista R. Allen, Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant; Bobby Anderson, Adult High School Diploma Diploma; Whitney K. Anderson, Certificate Phlebotomy; Makenzie Braatz, Associate of General Studies; Shannon M. Campos, Certificate Phlebotomy; Amy M. Compean-Lugo, Associate of General Studies; Madelynne R. Dixon, Associate of Science Human Development Family Studies: Human Services Option Emphasis; Jared Driver, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Larry J. Eckert, Associate of Science Computer Science Emphasis;
Allison K. Fearnside, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Ashlynn M. Gates, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging; Emily M. Henry, Associate of Science Animal Science Emphasis; Cassandra L. Hyde, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Logan A. Kelly, Certificate – One-Year Welding and Fabrication Technology, Associate of Applied Science Welding and Fabrication Technology ; Stephanie G. Luckini, Associate of Science Horticulture Emphasis; Casey J. Miller, Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology;
Devin B. Opulencia, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Daniel N. Thompson, Associate of Science Communication Emphasis; Gretchen M. Wurgler, Associate of General Studies; Alisha A. Wyman, Associate of Applied Science Medical Assistant.
Seal Rock: Emily N. Garbarino, Associate of Applied Science Animal Technology Horse Management.
Selma: Matthew J. Foster, Associate of Applied Science Mechatronics/Industrial Automation Technology.
Shedd: Joel Hanson, Certificate Polysomnographic Technology; David M. Macpherson, Associate of Science Agriculture Business Management Emphasis; Madalyn J. Neuschwander, Associate of Science Animal Science Emphasis.
Sheridan: Bradly J. Crowe, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology.
Sherwood: Parker S. Crowell, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Brenton Rux, Certificate – One-Year Welding and Fabrication Technology, Associate of Applied Science Welding and Fabrication Technology; Michael D. Schantin, Associate of Applied Science Automotive Technology.
Silverton: Jolene S. Gerlits, Associate of Applied Science Occupational Therapy Assistant.
Springfield: Daniel French, Associate of Science Computer Science Emphasis; Kaylea Imponen, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Megan E. Martin, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging; Tana L. Rowland, Associate of General Studies General Studies.
Stayton: Chris Cassidy, Associate of Applied Science Mechatronics/Industrial Automation Technology; Shasta C. Demchak, Associate of Applied Science Occupational Therapy Assistant; Bailey R. Goodman, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Deisy K. Ramirez Vasquez, Associate of Applied Science Nursing.
Sublimity: Jacob H. Peters, Associate of Applied Science Practical Business Management.
Sutherlin: Melody Adamson, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Caithlynn Carrillo, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Sweet Home: Kenzi M. Adams, Associate of Applied Science Practical Business Management; Callie R. Baker, Certificate – One-Year Welding and Fabrication Technology, Associate of Applied Science Welding and Fabrication Technology; Madisen M. Barringer, Associate of General Studies; Steven R. Blench, Associate of Applied Science Water, Environment and Tech, Associate of General Studies; Mitchel L. Brown, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Amber R. Fears, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer, Associate of Science Psychology Emphasis;
Kayla R. Froman, Associate of General Studies, Certificate Polysomnographic Technology; Ty A. Gelatt, Associate of Applied Science Construction and Forestry Equip Technology; Sidney P. Hooley, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Robert D. Hooper, Associate of Applied Science Non-Destructive Test and Evaluation; Samantha R. Hutchins, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Otoniel A. Ibarra, Associate of Applied Science Non-Destructive Test and Evaluation; Victoria C. Ingram, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Michelle L. Keene, Associate of General Studies;
Jennifer Y. Kennedy, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Christopher J. Lewis, Associate of General Studies; Zachary C. Martinez, Associate of Applied Science Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology; Shiloh R. Moore, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Laura J. Munoz, Associate of General Studies; Justin W. Myronenko, Associate of Applied Science Welding and Fabrication Technology, Certificate – One-Year Welding and Fabrication Technology; Mckayla Q. Myronenko, Certificate – One-Year Dental Assistant;
Lakota C. Norberg, Associate of Applied Science Network and Systems Administration; Wesley R. Parker, Associate of Science Biological Sciences Emphasis; Alex G. Pitts, Associate of Science Computer Science: Computer Systems Option Emphasis; Samuel G. Somatis, Associate of Science Computer Science Emphasis; James E. Taylor, Associate of Science Computer Science: Computer Systems Option Emphasis; Kevin C. Taylor, Certificate – One-Year Welding and Fabrication Technology; Ally G. Tow, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer;
Cody N. Turner, Associate of General Studies; Bert M. White, Certificate – One-Year Welding and Fabrication Technology, Associate of Applied Science Welding and Fabrication Technology ; Lola K. Wingo, Associate of Applied Science Accounting Technology; Kaylene M. Wolfe, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Shelby N. Zoon, Associate of Applied Science Nursing.
Tangent: Jessica S. Benitez-Sargeant, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Nicholas L. D’Amico, Certificate - 1 Year Machine Tool Technology, Certificate CNC Machinist, Associate of Applied Science Machine Tool Technology; Joshua K. Larsen, Associate of Science Computer Science Emphasis; Tia A. Parrish, Associate of General Studies;
Frank L. Thaden, Associate of Applied Science Network and Systems Administration, Associate of Science Computer Science: Applied Computer Science Option Emphasis; Ronald N. Waltemate, Associate of Science Human Development Family Studies: Human Services Option Emphasis.
Terrebonne: Justin R. Doan, Associate of Applied Science Water, Environment and Technology; Travis D. Jalbert, Associate of Applied Science Non-Destructive Test and Evaluation.
Toledo: Daniel M. Hamlett, Associate of Applied Science Non-Destructive Test and Evaluation; Ashlie K. Landers, Associate of Applied Science Animal Technology Horse Management; Sandra E. Lupton, Associate of Applied Science Culinary Arts; Nevin Sjostrom, Associate of Applied Science Welding and Fabrication Technology, Certificate – One-Year Welding and Fabrication Technology.
Troutdale: Alyssa Gibson, Certificate Polysomnographic Technology; Linda Gibson, Certificate Polysomnographic Technology; Shakayla Hadley, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis.
Turner: Alex C. Jones, Associate of Science Communication Emphasis; Neila H. Kennedy, Associate of Science Equine Science Emphasis; Michael Rosenau, Associate of Applied Science Non-Destructive Test and Evaluation.
Veneta: Robert May, Associate of Applied Science Computer Aided Design/Drafting CADD Technology.
Vernonia: Megan M. Ely, Associate of General Studies, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Warrenton: Bryant Bautista-Quiahua, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Adam G. Jesberger, Associate of Applied Science Diagnostic Imaging.
West Linn: Sascha Zauner, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Willamina: Aaron Farmer, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer; Rhys G. Mahurin, Associate of Applied Science Culinary Arts.
Winston: Brandon L. Box, Associate of Science Exercise and Sport Science Emphasis.
Woodburn: Kathleen E. Binkley, Associate of Science Chemistry Emphasis; Nicholas Orlandini, Associate of Science Psychology Emphasis.
Yachats: Alonzo L. Rivier, Certificate – One-Year Machine Tool Technology, Associate of Applied Science Machine Tool Technology, Certificate CNC Machinist.
Camas, Washington: Gage Clarkson, Associate of Applied Science Welding and Fabrication Technology, Certificate – One-Year Welding and Fabrication Technology.
Graham, Washington: Naila A. McKeiver, Associate of General Studies.
Redmond, Washington: Emilie J. Catlett, Associate of General Studies General Studies.
Changsha, China: Siqi Yang, Associate of Science Psychology Emphasis, Associate of General Studies.
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: Trung Nguyen, Associate of Science Engineering Emphasis, Associate of General Studies General Studies.
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Mounir N. El Jamal, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Qatif, Saudi Arabia: Qassim A. Aljishi, Associate of Science Business Administration Emphasis.
Qitaihe, China: Junbao Chai, Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer.
Shenzhen, China: Yuanhua Zhang, Associate of General Studies General Studies.
Tianjin, China: Xiao Wang, Associate of Science Computer Science: Computer Systems Option.
Xi’an, China:Ning Xu, Associate of General Studies General Studies.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.