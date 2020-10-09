Students take their questions to the candidates

"I want our police department connected to our community, attending events and games out of uniform," he said. "Taking money directly from our police departments would be a misuse of public safety funds."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Konopa said she didn't think it was fair for national events that see police engaging in illegal or inappropriate behavior to reflect on the local department.

"If we reduce funding any more," she said, "we're going to lose so much. If you're going to defund police and reduce services, it will increase crime."

On the possibility of a monthly utility fee:

Konopa, who introduced the idea of a utility fee during the last budget cycle, said the council is not required to take the fee to the voters. A campaign to roll out the tax to voters, she said, would take time and resources, and if voters reject the tax, it would leave the city with few options to fund services.

Johnson said he would want the tax to go to voters but would support public hearings to explain to the public why the city needed the additional revenue.

On how to improve blight without forcing low-income residents from neighborhoods: