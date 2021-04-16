Study by OSU researcher finds racial, ethnic disparity in COVID-19 deaths even more extreme in rural areas

Racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 deaths are even more extreme in rural areas, according to a new study conducted by Oregon State University, Texas State University and the University of North Texas.
Along with the results showing racial and ethnic minorities in rural area are at a higher risk for COVID-19 deaths, researchers put forth several steps they say health care providers need to follow to address the issues. The full study was published in the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities and can be viewed at https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33638102/.
“To address the disparities, researchers say the health care response to COVID-19, including the vaccine rollout, needs to allocate additional resources to rural areas that have been hardest hit, especially those where minority populations are concentrated,” according to a Thursday news release from OSU announcing the study results.
Several studies throughout the pandemic show that systemic forces of poverty, lack of access to health care, chronic health issues and job types have produced a disparate risk of COVID-19 infections and deaths in communities and people of racial and ethnic minorities. However, Kwadwo Boakye, an OSU doctoral student focusing on epidemiology who co-authored the study, said living in a rural area in addition to being a member of a racial minority group acts as a “double whammy.”
“It would not be ideal to say that ‘rural versus urban’ is a standalone thing,” Boakye said. “It has to be intertwined with the racial and ethnic disparity as well.”
The study, which examined case fatality ratios during the period of Jan. 1 through Dec. 18, 2020, found people living in “mostly rural” and “completely rural” counties who contracted COVID-19 were 15-26% and 15-24% more likely to die than people who contracted the virus in “mostly urban” counties.
Researchers found the more rural a county was, the higher the case-fatality ratio was for “minority groups, especially for Black, Hispanic and Latino people.” Additionally, the study said, “American Indian and Asian/Pacific Islander people also saw an increased case-fatality ratio in more rural counties.”
“Generally, minorities are on the lower end of the spectrum for socioeconomic status,” Boakye said in the release. “This may result in a need for them to work in occupations where they’re in contact with a lot of other people, which puts them in more circumstances that are more prone to the spread of the virus.”
Researchers said people in rural areas often work in agriculture, which does not allow for remote work. Boakye said the study further highlighted the effects of decades of socioeconomic disparities and structural racism. The issue is amplified by the lack of investment and resources in rural infrastructure.
“Compare living in a rural area, where you don’t have a state-of-the-art medical facility with plenty of ventilators, to someone who is living in the city, who has access to all those facilities. We need health care facilities in these rural areas,” Boakye said. “Policies should prioritize rural health and the adequate distribution of health resources to meet the needs of the minority populations, especially the distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations.”
Ayodeji Iyanda and Yongmei Lu from Texas State University and Joseph Oppong from the University of North Texas were Boakye’s co-authors on the study.