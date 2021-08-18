Submit your Sept. 11 memories, takeaways

Mid-Valley Media is preparing special editions of our newspapers to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and we’re seeking submissions from the public.

Were you in New York City or at the Pentagon that day? Did you travel there afterward to assist in recovery efforts? Did Sept. 11, 2001 and its aftermath impact you greatly in Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon or elsewhere in the mid-Willamette Valley?

We want to hear from you regarding this important day that changed the United States forever.

Readers should share their recollections and takeaways from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks by sending an email to news@dhonline.com. Submissions should be 250 words or less. The deadline for entries is Aug. 23. Please leave contact information so that we can follow up on some submissions with news stories.

