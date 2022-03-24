Suicide prevention walk set for April 9 in Corvallis

Volunteers from Corvallis are joining the quarter-million people who will soon walk in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention.

The annual Oregon State University Out of the Darkness Campus Walk, hosted by OSU Counseling and Psychological Services and several campus partners, is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at OSU’s Student Experience Center Plaza, 2251 SW Jefferson Way.

This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20% by 2025. The event is free and open to all.

The Oregon State University Out of the Darkness Campus Walk is one of more than 550 Out of the Darkness Overnight, Community and Campus Walks being held nationwide this year. The walks are expected to unite more than 300,000 walkers and raise millions for suicide prevention efforts.

Speakers at the walk will include local suicide loss survivors, student leaders and suicide prevention researchers.

Learn more, register for the walk and/or donate at afsp.org/OregonState.

The National Suicide Hotline is 800-273-8255.

