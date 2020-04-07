Summer in the City 2020 canceled

With so many events and activities being canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mid-Valley Media Group has made the difficult decision not to publish our Summer in the City guide this year.
For those who have submitted listings for the publication, we thank you. There is still the opportunity for event notices to be published in our weekly entertainment calendar. Any submissions for The E can be sent by email to diane.cooper@lee.net.
