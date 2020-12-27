Sunday COVID figures surpass 1,000, breaking three-day streak

A three-day streak of less than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 — a rare stretch of positive news regarding the spread of the illness — was broken with Sunday's data from the Oregon Health Authority.

Oregon announced 1,416 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 22 of which were in the mid-Willamette Valley, as well as five new deaths, none of them from Linn or Benton counties.

Since mid-March, Oregon has had 1,427 COVID-19 deaths and 109,725 instances of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to figures from the Oregon Health Authority.

Linn County added 16 new cases on Sunday. The county now has had 32 COVID-19 deaths and 2,542 deaths during the pandemic.

Benton County had six new cases, and it has had 11 deaths and 1,296 cases since mid-March.

In the last week, Linn County has added one new death and 201 cases, while Benton County added two deaths and 81 cases.

The state had an additional 86 deaths and 6,795 instances of COVID-19 in the last seven days, according to OHA data.