Sunday was hottest day ever for mid-valley

Scientists responded to long-range weather forecasts with disbelief roughly a week ago, said Larry O’Neill, Oregon state climatologist.
“The initial reaction, because we’ve never seen it get that hot here, is that the models were really wrong,” he said.
But the predictions didn’t change. And then they became a scorching reality.
The Corvallis and Albany areas recorded their highest temperature ever when the thermostat reached 110 degrees on Sunday as part of an unprecedented heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, O’Neill said.
“We shattered records statewide by a large margin. I’ve never seen it happen where so many records fell by so much,” he added.
O’Neill said that the hot weather for the last few days was consistent with what scientists were expecting from climate change.
“Climate models have been predicting that extreme events would occur more frequently and be more intense,” he said.
The National Weather Service’s Portland office had several locations that set or tied their hottest days ever on Sunday, including Astoria, Troutdale, the Portland airport, downtown Portland, McMinnville, Salem, Hillsboro, Eugene and Hood River, as well as Vancouver, Washington.
Salem was the hottest of those cities at 113 degrees. And it broke its all-time record again by hitting 117 degrees on Monday. The Portland airport set an all-time record for the third day in a row on Monday when it hit 115 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
“That’s why we’ve been calling this a historic heat wave. The duration of it also is quite extreme,” said Tyler Kranz, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Portland.
O’Neill cited a 110 degree reading from Sunday at Oregon State University’s Hyslop Research Farm, about halfway between Albany and Corvallis on Highway 20, for the all-time record for the area. The National Weather Service doesn’t have an official weather monitoring station for the Corvallis and Albany areas, but the Oregon Climate Service at OSU, which O’Neill leads, generally has used Hyslop as its preferred site.
The temperature also reached 109 degrees at Hyslop Research Farm on Monday, which also would have been a sort of record, O’Neill said.
The previous all-time high for the Corvallis area was on July 8, 1905, when the thermostat hit 109 degrees, but that reading comes with an asterisk. OSU’s weather monitoring station was on campus in Corvallis back then, and moved out to Highway 20 sometime around the 1950s, according to a previous interview with an Oregon Climate Service staffer. Since then, the hottest temperature recorded at Hyslop was 108 degrees on Aug. 10, 1981.
Hyslop Research Farm sits in a rural area with the Willamette River relatively nearby, so temperatures tend to be slightly cooler than the nearby cities, even during a sweltering day.
On Saturday, the temperature reached 105 degrees at Hyslop.
Kranz said it’s clear that temperatures on average are warming throughout the Pacific Northwest. “There are no signs that trend is going to stop,” he added.
Average temperatures have increased in the last decade throughout the Willamette Valley, and that’s especially so in the summer months, according to National Weather Service data.
In Salem, the average temperature was 54.2 degrees from 1991-2020, up 1.2 degrees from 1981-2010. For July, the increase was 1.7 degrees and for August it was 1.6 degrees, according to agency data.
Eugene had an average temperature of 53.2 degrees for 1991-2020 time. That’s an increase of 0.7 degrees over 1981-2010. July, August and September all had an average temperature 1 degree hotter in the new time frame.
The Portland airport’s average temperature from 1991-2020 was 55.1 degrees, up 0.6 degrees from 1981 to 2010. In July and August, the change was 1 degree and 1.1 degree respectively.
Kranz said one degree might not seem like a big deal, but in terms of average temperature, it was huge.
O’Neill said that one of the disconcerting things about this recent heat wave is that it occurred so early in the summer. Other heat waves generally have happened in late July or through August.
“It’s going to take us a few weeks to digest the unprecedented nature of the event,” O’Neill said.
He said that weather events such as this also were troubling because the past becomes a less reliable indicator about forecasting for the future. And with last September's fires, a drought and the record-breaking heat wave, the Pacific Northwest doesn't look immune to extreme weather.
“I think one lesson to be learned from this is climate change isn’t going to be an abstract concept,” O’Neill said.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.