Survey says Oregonians back stay home orders

Regardless of where they live, most Oregonians support Gov. Kate Brown’s stay at home orders, according to survey results released Wednesday by an independent firm. That support is strong even among the 40% of respondents who had suffered job losses, pay cuts or reduced work hours.

The survey conducted by Portland-based DHM Research indicated that overall, 60% of Oregonians strongly support the stay at home orders, and an additional 22% somewhat support them. Only 6% are strongly opposed. Those are similar to national results, in which strong opposition is uncommon.

“This last week we’ve been seeing small but visible protests, including in Redmond, and they are just absolutely the exception,” said John Horvick, DHM’s director of client relations and political research.

The online survey of 900 adult Oregonians was conducted April 17-21.

Participants indicated that the most important prerequisites for reopening the economy were having widespread testing for COVID-19, sufficient hospital capacity and available effective treatments. But Horvick said support for testing hinges on Oregonians then seeing a decline in positive cases.