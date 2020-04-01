Survey says: Younger Oregonians are concerned about virus

“I’m not an epidemiologist, but if you have 10% of the folks who don’t know what they’ve been asked to do, that seems like a problem,” Horvick said. “It’s a relatively high number of people who say they don’t know what to do considering what we need folks to be doing.”

Since 2011, DHM has been asking Oregonians how concerned they were about their personal financial situations. Late last year, 50% were somewhat or very worried. Now it’s 63%, with the strongest concern among Oregonians having incomes below $50,000.

“Given the great many people who have already lost their jobs due to coronavirus, the number of Oregonians experiencing financial distress will almost certainly increase,” DHM said in releasing the survey data.

DHM also asked about the anxiety level of Oregonians, which Horvick said had been covered less in national polls. The survey indicated 19% of Oregonians have moderate-to-severe levels of anxiety.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

That was in line with what the Pew Research Center has found nationally, and it ties in with what Oregon officials have been saying about the importance of mental health care along with physical care.