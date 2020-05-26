Suspect charged with manslaughter for crash that killed Sweet Home teens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The man who allegedly killed a Sweet Home brother and sister in a drunk-driving crash on Saturday has been formally charged with two counts of first-degree manslaughter.

Austyn Wayne Hillsman, 21, of Woodland, Washington, also was accused of second-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants and refusal to take a test for intoxicants during a hearing in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday on Highway 228 near milepost 10, about four miles east of Brownsville. Caleb Simonis, 19, and Shelby Simonis, 16, were killed in the wreck. Their sister Kylee Simonis, 15, was seriously injured, according to court paperwork.

According to a news release from the Oregon State Police, Hillsman’s Ford F-250 pickup was traveling east on Highway 228 when it crossed the centerline and slammed head-on into a Honda Pilot driven by Caleb Simonis. His sisters were passengers in the vehicle.

During Tuesday’s brief court hearing, Judge Brendan Kane set Hillsman’s bail at $500,000.

Prosecutor Julia Baker asked for security to be set at that amount. "Two children of this community are dead," Baker said.