Suspect charged with sex crimes in Linn County

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Sunday who is suspected of committing sex crimes against an underage girl.
During a Linn County Circuit Court appearance on Monday, Donald Burl Totton, 42, was charged with first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and first-degree sex-abuse. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence as the child was especially vulnerable, and that the degree of harm was significantly greater than typical.
Judge Carol Bispham set Totton's bail at $100,000 in the case, as requested by the prosecution.
The crimes allegedly occurred in March, and the alleged victim was under the age of 12 years, according to the charging document.
In a separate case, Totton was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office also investigated that matter, and the crime allegedly occurred on Sunday.
Bispham set Totton's bail at $5,000 in the drug case.
His next court appearance was scheduled for Feb. 10.
Totton’s residence is listed as being in Scio in the methamphetamine case, while it is listed as being in Sandy in the sex abuse case.
KAMAREC, DAVID JAMES Age: 24 Date Lodged: 1/21/2020 Arresting Agency: SWEET HOME POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date: 2/19/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 22266898 2/19/2020 PP
TOTTON, DONALD BURL Age: 42 Date Lodged: 1/26/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) CLACK/18CR85135 CCLA $15,000 POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 20-00310 CLIN $6,000 Pending SEX ABUSE 1 - PHYSICAL MOLEST 19-01930 CLIN Pending SEXUAL PENETRATION 2 W/ OBJECT 19-01930 CLIN Pending CONTEMPT OF COURT 33895 LMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT MARI/17CN00754 CMAR NO BAIL
RICHARDS, AUSTIN RYAN Age: 26 Date Lodged: 1/25/2020 Arresting Agency: SWEET HOME POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status RESISTING ARREST - SIMPLE ASLT UTC# 90429 CLIN ESCAPE 3 UTC# 90429 CLIN FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER UTC# 90429 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR81950 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68651 AMC Pending
GLENN, PATRICK AUBREY Age: 55 Date Lodged: 1/22/2020 Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status SEX ABUSE 1 - PHYSICAL MOLEST CLIN $100,000 Pending SEX ABUSE 1 - SEX CRIME OTHER 20CR04468/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending ENDANGER WELFARE OF MINOR - NEGLECT 20CR04468/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
BAIRD, BRANDON WAYNE Age: 35 Date Lodged: 1/24/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/28/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status STRANGULATION - MIS DOMESTIC 19CR72983 1/28/2020 CLIN Sentenced
BEVERLY, RONALD WALTER Age: 21 Date Lodged: 1/25/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 68698 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR68334 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR68334/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR68334/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
BOND, ROBIN LOWELL Age: 60 Date Lodged: 1/24/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ALBANY-DEPOSIT HUMAN WASTE 23877 AMC PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 7187818 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 36952 LMC
BOYD, CLARK ALAN Age: 50 Date Lodged: 1/23/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR47771 CLIN $2,500 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR64058 CLIN $2,500 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR46864 CLIN $2,500 Pending
CAESAR, SAMUEL LAWRENCE Age: 31 Date Lodged: 1/23/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 1 18CR78158 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR78158 CLIN $25,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR78158 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR78158 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
CLARK, KORENA RENE Age: 47 Date Lodged: 1/24/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/8/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 2 - OTHER 19CR78431 1/29/2020 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR44979 CMAR $15,000 POSS HEROIN (MISD) 19CR78431 2/8/2020 CLIN Sentenced POSS BURGLARS TOOLS 19CR78431 2/3/2020 CLIN Sentenced
CODY, CURTIS ALLEN Age: 45 Date Lodged: 1/21/2020 Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 16312988 PP NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR23382/2 CLIN Conditional PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR23382 CLIN Conditional
COLLINS, RYAN JAMES Age: 38 Date Lodged: 1/22/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status BURGLARY 2 - OTHER STRUCTURE 19CR52475 CLIN $5,000 Pending UUV 18CR81524 NO BAIL
COOK, MATTHEW TIMOTHY Age: 26 Date Lodged: 1/25/2020 Arresting Agency: SWEET HOME POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status MENACING - AGG ASLT CLIN $20,000 Pending POINT FIREARM AT ANOTHER - AGG ASLT CLIN INCLUDED Pending UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - AGG ASLT CLIN INCLUDED Pending RECKLESS ENDANGERING - AGG ASLT CLIN INCLUDED Pending
DAMON, STEVEN CURTIS Age: 38 Date Lodged: 1/26/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) UTC# 207811 CLIN PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR39197 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 2016CR0315 MCMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 2018CR0786 MCMC Conditional
ENSLEY, RANDY DALE Age: 56 Date Lodged: 1/27/2020 Arresting Agency: SWEET HOME POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status MENACING - INTIMIDATE/THRT DOMESTIC PC / SHP CLIN NO BAIL Pending CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2 - VANDALISM PC / SHP CLIN INCLUDED Pending CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 PC / SHP CLIN DWS MIS PC / SHP CLIN
HAMILTON, CASSANDRA NICOLE Age: 34 Date Lodged: 1/27/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status LITTERING 23933 AMC
HANNAH, DYLAN THOMAS Age: 28 Date Lodged: 1/24/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18930045 PP NO BAIL
HANSEN, DANIEL RAY Age: 63 Date Lodged: 1/26/2020 Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status VIOL RELEASE AGREEMENT 20-0847 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
HEABERLIN, JAMES MICHAEL DEAN Age: 25 Date Lodged: 1/21/2020 Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 20-0675-PNP PP NO BAIL
HOLSTEIN, WILLIAM NICHOLAS Age: 51 Date Lodged: 1/21/2020 Arresting Agency: SWEET HOME POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CONTEMPT OF COURT 19CN03492 CLIN Conditional CONTEMPT OF COURT 19CN03492 CLIN $2,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR21057 CLIN $2,500 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR21057/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR21057/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
JENSON, JAIME LEA Age: 34 Date Lodged: 1/21/2020 Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date: 2/19/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 17423384 2/19/2020 PP
LA FOLLETTE, ROBERT KENNETH Age: 37 Date Lodged: 1/22/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CONTEMPT OF COURT 67580 AMC POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 23824 CLIN DWS MIS 17CR-TR-00138 AMC PROBATION VIOLATION 16CR82075 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT BENT/17CR82695 CBEN $3,000 FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT PHILO/19-W115 PMUN NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT BEN17CR82695/2 CBEN INCLUDED
MCKEE, HARLEY DAVID Age: 29 Date Lodged: 1/21/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR33247 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR33247/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MCMAHON, TEDDY JOE Age: 41 Date Lodged: 1/21/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/31/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DWS MIS 19-C-04657L 1/31/2020 JCLB $1,500 Sentenced
MEREDITH, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS Age: 32 Date Lodged: 1/24/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/17/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status POSS HEROIN (MISD) 19CR15512 2/2/2020 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR15512 2/7/2020 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR15512 2/12/2020 CLIN Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR15512 2/17/2020 CLIN Sentenced
MILLICAN, MURIEL MARIE Age: 53 Date Lodged: 1/23/2020 Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date: 2/4/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FL PERF COMM SERV M U 2012CRC000952 2/4/2020 LMC Sentenced
MORGAN, DREXEL SEAN AARON Age: 33 Date Lodged: 1/25/2020 Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status MENACING - AGG ASLT DOMESTIC 20-827 CLIN NO BAIL Pending CARRY CONCEALED WEAPON 20-827 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
MORTON, JOHN KYLE Age: 31 Date Lodged: 1/25/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 19086846 PP NO BAIL
NOLLEN, ALBERT JUSTIN Age: 45 Date Lodged: 1/22/2020 Arresting Agency: BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR12620 CLIN $15,000 Pending
NORTH, SEAN MICHAEL Age: 27 Date Lodged: 1/25/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18215502 PP NO BAIL
OVERCASH, TRENT ALAN Age: 52 Date Lodged: 1/26/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status VIOL RELEASE AGREEMENT PC / APD CLIN NO BAIL Pending
PAYSENO, GERALD RYAN Age: 37 Date Lodged: 1/22/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/28/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 16900942 1/28/2020 PP
RAMIREZ, ANGEL RUBIO Age: 24 Date Lodged: 1/26/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 20226435 PP NO BAIL
ROLES, MIKE DEKIN Age: 31 Date Lodged: 1/23/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 36313 LMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR74668 CLIN $5,000 Pending FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO 207779 JCLB FAIL TO APPEAR 1 18CR41147 CLIN $5,000 Pending DWS MIS 207779 JCLB FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR41147 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 17439621 PP NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR74668/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
ROSS, ROY OSCAR Age: 64 Date Lodged: 1/21/2020 Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date: 1/27/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR81034 CLIN $10,000 Pending POSS HEROIN (FELONY) 19CR83574 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR81034/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 8042065 1/27/2020 PP
SANCHEZ, LATICIA PILAR Age: 29 Date Lodged: 1/21/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CONTEMPT OF COURT 33729 LMC FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 18CR64060/3 CLIN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR64060 CLIN Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR64060/2 CLIN Conditional PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 19079350 PP NO BAIL
SCHMITT, BRYAN LEE Age: 41 Date Lodged: 1/26/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status RESISTING ARREST - DIS CONDUCT S867658 CLIN ESCAPE 3 S867658 CLIN PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12394936 PP NO BAIL
SCOTT, BRENNEN SEAN Age: 26 Date Lodged: 1/22/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 20563229 PP NO BAIL
SILBERNAGEL, ZACHARY JOSEPH Age: 33 Date Lodged: 1/21/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR62091 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR 2 18CR62100/3 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR62100 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CN04312 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CN04310 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR62091/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR62091/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR62091/4 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR62100/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
TURLEY, JOSHUA SCOTT Age: 32 Date Lodged: 1/23/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/27/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CONTEMPT OF COURT 66440 1/27/2020 AMC PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 16830020 PP NO BAIL
WILCOX, RICHARD SHAWN Age: 59 Date Lodged: 1/24/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR24787 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR07073 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR24787/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR24787/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR07073/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR07073/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR07073/4 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR07073/5 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
YARDLEY, SHANNON LLOYD Age: 22 Date Lodged: 1/24/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 1/30/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 1/30/2020 CLIN Sentenced
