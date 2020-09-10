Suspect looters arrested after high-speed chase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marion County Sheriff’s Department officials have arrested two men suspected of looting in the Detroit area, which has been badly damaged by the Beachie Creek Fire.

Anthony Travis Bodda, 21, and Alexander Justin Jones, 36, were taken into custody Thursday after a wild chase through the fire zone.

Deputies responding to a report of a suspicious van near Detroit, which has been evacuated, chased the van more than 35 miles to the Stayton/Sublimity exit. The van then drove through Santiam Golf Club before deputies used rumble strips to disable the vehicle.

The suspects left the van and eventually were taken into custody with the assistance of a K9 unit.

Bodda and Jones were taken to the Marion County Jail, where they are facing charges of attempted theft in the first degree, burglary in the second degree, felony elude, attempted misdemeanor elude, reckless driving, interference with a peace officer, possession of a burglary tool, reckless endangering, criminal mischief in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree.

Deputies still are trying to determine the scope of the looting, but Sgt. Jeremy Landers said items recovered exceeded $1,000 in value. The golf course grounds suffered an estimated $1,500 in damage, Landers said.