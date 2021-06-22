 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspect still at large in Salem shooting
0 Comments
breaking

Suspect still at large in Salem shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK PIX police tape 24

A shooting in Salem resulted in a man being sent to the hospital on Monday afternoon. The suspect is still at large and Oregon State Police is asking for the public to be aware of this and to pass along any useful information they may have.

On Monday at approximately 2:45 p.m., OSP responded to a person with a gunshot wound near a northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp. The victim, identified as 28-year-old Jerry Regis of Salem, was transported to the hospital, according to a release by the agency.

The suspect fled the scene heading south and is described as a Hispanic male with a shaved head and mustache. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and matching shirt. He is suspected to still be armed with a handgun.

If you see anyone matching this description, call 9-1-1. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call OSP at 1-800-442-0776 and leave information for Detective Yoder.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH turns focus to getting Under 30 vaccinated

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News