Suspect still at large in Salem shooting

A shooting in Salem resulted in a man being sent to the hospital on Monday afternoon. The suspect is still at large and Oregon State Police is asking for the public to be aware of this and to pass along any useful information they may have.

On Monday at approximately 2:45 p.m., OSP responded to a person with a gunshot wound near a northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp. The victim, identified as 28-year-old Jerry Regis of Salem, was transported to the hospital, according to a release by the agency.

The suspect fled the scene heading south and is described as a Hispanic male with a shaved head and mustache. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts and matching shirt. He is suspected to still be armed with a handgun.

If you see anyone matching this description, call 9-1-1. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call OSP at 1-800-442-0776 and leave information for Detective Yoder.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

