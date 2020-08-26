Sustainability event focuses on climate, social justice

Vancouver, B.C.: The city (population 631,000) has the lowest per capita greenhouse gas emissions in North America, aided by a large hydroelectric component. A total of 53% of city trips are by bike, walking or transit, and Vancouver features 279 miles of bike paths.

Fort Collins, Colorado: The college town of 167,000 reports emissions are down 14% since 2005 despite population growth of 28%. Fort Collins also has a nonprofit recycling center that accepts hard-to-recycle items.

New York City: The megacity of 8.7 million has divested all of its pension funds of fossil fuel investments. A big challenge for the city is skyscrapers: Buildings are responsible for 70% of city emissions. The city’s climate mobilization act includes 10 items. Most of them, such as retrofitting and energy-saving windows, relate to buildings. In addition, the city’s Solar Uptown Now initiative is working on getting solar into apartments and in underserved communities.

Portland: Oregon’s largest city is in the top 20 nationally for solar use and has reduced electricity use 5% since 1990, with the city’s population rising 40% in that 30-year period. Portland also has pioneered a “home energy score” as part of the information that is reviewed when a house is sold.