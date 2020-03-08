Sustainability event set for Thursday at OSU

The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition is hosting its annual Sustainability Fair and Town Hall from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St. on the Oregon State University campus.
The annual event begins with the fair portion at 5 p.m., which includes more than 50 hands-on exhibits, each representing a partner organization or action team of the coalition. Local food from Valley Catering will be available and music will be provided by the Nick Rivard Jazz Trio.
At 7 p.m. the evening shifts into the Alumni Center’s ballroom, where attendees will be seated at tables of eight, engage in activities, discuss sustainability topics and recommend actions.
The program also will include the annual community scrapbook slide show highlighting sustainability achievements of local organizations and businesses during the past year.
The keynote speaker will be Kristin Eberhard, director of climate change and democracy of the Portland-based Sightline Institute. The institute’s mission is to make the Pacific Northwest a global model of sustainability. Eberhard will share examples of action that communities have taken to address climate change.
Eberhard is a researcher, writer, speaker, lawyer and policy analyst. She is known as a leading expert on electoral reform in the Pacific Northwest, and is considered an authority on proportional representation as well as carbon pricing.
Eberhard has worked at the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), leading its California climate work in San Francisco. She then moved to the NRDC's Southern California office to help the largest municipally owned utility in the country get off coal and onto energy efficiency and renewables. She also taught courses on climate change and energy law at Stanford Law School and UCLA School of Law.
Eberhard graduated with honors from Stanford University, cum laude from Duke University School of Law, and earned a master’s of environmental management from Duke.
Participants are encouraged to walk, bike, carpool or take the bus to the event. Bike racks will be set up on the south side of the Alumni Center.
For more information go to www.sustainablecorvallis.org or call 541-230-1237.
