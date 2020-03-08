Sustainability event set for Thursday at OSU

The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition is hosting its annual Sustainability Fair and Town Hall from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St. on the Oregon State University campus.

The annual event begins with the fair portion at 5 p.m., which includes more than 50 hands-on exhibits, each representing a partner organization or action team of the coalition. Local food from Valley Catering will be available and music will be provided by the Nick Rivard Jazz Trio.

At 7 p.m. the evening shifts into the Alumni Center’s ballroom, where attendees will be seated at tables of eight, engage in activities, discuss sustainability topics and recommend actions.

The program also will include the annual community scrapbook slide show highlighting sustainability achievements of local organizations and businesses during the past year.

The keynote speaker will be Kristin Eberhard, director of climate change and democracy of the Portland-based Sightline Institute. The institute’s mission is to make the Pacific Northwest a global model of sustainability. Eberhard will share examples of action that communities have taken to address climate change.