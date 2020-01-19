Sustainability group holds annual meeting Friday

Sustainability group holds annual meeting Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
CSC annual meeting 20

Rob Dietz gave a presentation for the natural areas action team at the 2019 Corvallis Sustainability Coalition'annual meeting at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. This year's meeting is Friday.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media file

The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition is holding its annual meeting at noon Friday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

The event features presentations on accomplishments of the past year and plans for 2020, including reports from the coalition’s 12 action teams.

The meeting also includes reports from two climate action projects, one emphasizing adding solar panels to Corvallis buildings and the other working on ways to reduce food waste.

Refreshments from the First Alternative Natural Foods Co-Op, which is celebrating its 50th year, will be served.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News