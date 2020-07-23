Sweet Home boy dies a hero

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cars lined the street in Sweet Home on Thursday night to greet the parents of Zachary James Maynard as they returned home from saying goodbye.

Maynard, 6, was critically injured by an unmanned watercraft that flew into a group of young swimmers Monday at Foster Lake in Sweet Home. The driver, a 23-year-old man who remained unidentified, has not been taken into custody and is cooperating with law enforcement.

On Thursday, the boy's parents, Rachel and Jeremiah Maynard announced their son's death via social media and were welcomed home by community members lining Long Street and flooding Facebook with condolences.

One message, from Jessica Swenson, declared the little boy a hero.

Swenson's daughter Kennedy was also struck by the watercraft on Monday and flown to Legacy Emmanuel in Portland. Maynard, she said, passed away just as her daughter was being discharged.

"Zachary James Maynard saved our baby girl," Swenson wrote. "He loved her since day one and now I firmly believe he was put here to protect and love her... he adored her. He pushed my baby out of the way of that jet ski and if he didn't, Kennedy would not be here."