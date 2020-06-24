Sweet Home City Council approves 2020-21 budget

• Approved putting the Ninth Avenue water line project on hold so water rates would not have to be increased this year in light of economic issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Approved accepting state marijuana taxes and state revenue sharing funds.

• Learned that the city will receive $52,294 from the state’s share of federal funds associated with the COVID-19 pandemic through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

• Approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Council of Governments to provide technology services. Hourly costs will range from $77.39 for a technology support specialist to $117.95 for a network support specialist.

• Discussed the possibility of exchanging a piece of property near City Hall with a neighboring landowner in exchange for property on the south side of City Hall that could be developed into a neighborhood park.

• Approved holding an economic development seminar on July 14 before the council’s regularly scheduled meeting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0