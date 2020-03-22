Sweet Home firefighters rescue female near Horse Rock Ridge

Sweet Home firefighters responded to a technical rescue on Horse Rock Ridge trail near the Shotgun Creek Recreation Site at about 1 p.m. Saturday.

Rescue crews responded to find a female injured about one mile up the trail. The crews used a rescue litter with a wheel to move the patient on flat parts of the trail and set up rope systems in the steeper sections.

The patient was carried up the trail to a radio tower where an ambulance was waiting.

The female was transported to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield.

The Sweet Home Fire District had 15 rescuers respond, while the Mowhawk Valley Fire District also had four personnel respond to the incident.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office also responded with members of its search and rescue team.

