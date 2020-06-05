Sweet Home graduation goes 'fun-sized'

“We just have to find a way,” Thorpe said. “You can’t wait for things to come to you.”

The year’s ceremony was also special for both Thorpe and Tow because their sons, Travis and Casey, are class members.

Thorpe told the graduates, “You are part of something incredible. No other school is doing this in a time when things certainly aren’t normal.”

Thorpe praised the graduates for their “confidence, resilience and dedication.”

“You are the first class to graduate during a pandemic, and we hope you are the last,” Tow told the graduates.

Principal Brown reminded the graduates that, as freshmen, he asked them to set three goals: to succeed academically to the best of their ability, to “not die” and to graduate.

“You have succeeded,” Brown said.

Brown said he was reared by a single mother in “the projects.”

“I enlisted in the Army after high school with a goal of working in construction or as a prison guard,” Brown said. “I never dreamed of becoming a teacher or a high school principal.”

Brown encouraged the graduates to keep their options open on their new journey in life.