Sweet Home High plans small-group graduation ceremonies

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SWEET HOME — Sweet Home High School seniors are going to have a graduation ceremony after all — COVID-19 pandemic or not.

It isn’t going to be held at Husky Field with hundreds of cheering family and friends, but each senior will get to wear a cap and gown and be presented their diplomas and other awards in small group ceremonies to be held June 4 and 5 at the high school gymnasium.

And instead of an all-night party, they will be honored with a parade down Long Street at 7 p.m. June 5. Seniors will not be allowed to drive in the parade; they can be passengers only.

Thursday, there was another parade of vehicles as the seniors rolled through the high school parking lot and picked up lawn signs, T-shirts, their caps and gowns and other graduation materials from teachers and other staff members.

Pop-up shelters gave staff members some protection from a steady rainfall, but math instructor and baseball coach Dan Tow and athletic director Nate Tyler couldn't help getting wet as they handed out Class of 2020 yard signs and joked with students as they drove along he line-up of stations.

It was staff member Peggy Emmert's idea. She called it a "true team effort."