Sweet Home honors the Class of 2021

The residents of Sweet Home came prepared to celebrate the class of 2021 on Friday Night at Husky Stadium.

Proud relatives and family friends filled the grandstands as much as social distancing rules would allow. Others who had tickets to the ceremony spread lawn chairs all over the football field, while those without tickets were spread out on the hillside leading up to the middle school and a few even set up lawn chairs on the roof of a home across the street.

They were gathered to recognize the 131 graduates in the class of 2021. The class was led by 11 valedictorians: Savannah Hutchins, Kailey James, Olivia Martineau, Alex Murray, Kyle Murray, Sicily Neuschwander, Alashawnee Ragudo, Esther Ramsey, Natalie Rodgers, Treyson Smith and Maren Weld.

Weld was one of the five valedictorians who were the featured speakers at the event. Weld told the audience she was the youngest child in her family and had attended many graduations. That experience motivated her to become a valedictorian.

She encouraged her classmates to thank the staff members, relatives and family members who helped them reach this day.