Sweet Home is getting a Samaritan Health clinic

A Sweet Home family medicine and urgent care health clinic could break ground as soon as July, project leaders said on Thursday, March 3.

The 15,000-square-foot Samaritan Health Services site will include a family medicine clinic, an urgent care unit and a helipad. It will include a retail pharmacy, dental care provider, lab and telehealth space, all intended to operate 24/7.

On Thursday, Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital CEO Marty Cahill shared schematics for the project with the public at a virtual town hall with other project leaders.

The new site will complement Sweet Home's existing walk-in clinic which lacks urgent care services and sufficient parking, according to Cahill. The current clinic operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is ill-suited to meet round the clock demand for urgent care.

Patients at Sweet Home's current walk-in clinic, Cahill said, can expect to wait as many as 18 days to schedule regular appointments with a doctor. New patient appointments can see delays of up to 120 days.

"The goal is to have our new space open when our patients need it," Cahill said.

Based on designs by Mahlum Architects, the new clinic will boast 18 exam rooms, nine onsite providers, and four urgent care units. Samaritan will begin hiring staff for the new clinic in the coming months, Cahill said.

The cost of the new Samaritan clinic is pegged at $9.5 million. Construction is expected to be completed by 2023, according to Cahill.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Funding for the project will be paid for in part with proceeds from the hospital chain's sale of Wiley Creek Senior Living to Salem-based Mosaic Management in 2021. Samaritan will also put up its own money paired with $1.14 million in donations.

The new clinic is set to go up on Highway 20 on the corner lot across from Wiley Creek Senior Living. It will have about 30 employees or more, Cahill said. The current walk-in clinic employs 28 people total, Samaritan spokespeople confirmed.

The clinic is part of a bigger effort by Samaritan to expand critical care in East Linn County where residents often call on nearby cities for emergency services.

"Sweet Home is a place people want to live," Cahill said. "It's also a tapped resource that's got less to tap every year."

Between 2010 and 2020, Sweet Home grew from 8,925 people to 10,439 people, U.S. Census data show. One out of five people in the city are 65 or older, and one out of four have a disability.

According to Samaritan Health Services Board Chair Milt Moran, many Sweet Home residents often call on emergency services in Lebanon more than 20 minutes up the road.

"I drive around everywhere, but a lot of other people can't," Moran said during Thursday's town hall. "We have a lot of people calling Lebanon Fire for help and when I heard that, that was concerning."

Cahill said on Thursday public transit and medical transports will be available for most Sweet Home residents traveling to the new clinic.

John Tacy, division chief of operations at the Lebanon Fire District, said in an interview the district has responded to 14 calls for medical services in Sweet Home over the past 180 days.

Tacy said he was unsure the new Samaritan clinic would satisfy all demand across the board.

"I'm not certain the clinic would impact a lot of what these calls were about," Tacy said. "Maybe a couple but definitely not the majority."

Ultimately, Moran said, building the new clinic is about making health care as available as possible when some calls can't wait.

"We want health care to be where folks live," Moran said.

Samaritan will accept donations for the new Sweet Home clinic throughout 2022 to free up funds for upgrading its other facilities in East Linn County.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.