Sweet Home kidnapping suspect faces additional kidnapping case

A Sweet Home man scheduled for a kidnapping trial in January faces a new accusation of kidnapping in a separate case.

Jacob Reginald Bliss, 44, was arraigned on an indictment with charges of first-degree kidnapping, felony fourth-degree assault, menacing and coercion on Thursday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court.

Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish set his bail at $200,000 in the new case. The crimes allegedly occurred in December 2018, and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the matter.

Bliss also faces charges of first-degree kidnapping, strangulation, interference with making a report, coercion and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault from an incident that allegedly occurred on April 17. The Sweet Home Police Department investigated that case, and Bliss is being held on $100,000 bail.

The charging document from April indicates that Bliss may have kidnapped his victim to compel her to pay or delivery money or property as ransom, according to court paperwork.

According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, Bliss attacked a woman because he believed she had stolen heroin and cash from him, and demanded she find the missing drugs and money. The accuser told police that Bliss prevented her from leaving the house when she begged to go.