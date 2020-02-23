Sweet Home man accidentally shoots himself in leg

A Sweet Home man accidentally shot himself in the leg on Friday morning, according to a report from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
James Bown, 42, had a pistol tucked into his waistband, was adjusting his pants and the firearm discharged.
A 9-1-1 call about the self-inflicted gunshot wound was reported at 7:30 a.m. on Friday from the 28100 block of Ridgeway Road near Sweet Home. The caller said that a male and female came to his front porch requesting that he call for help regarding a gunshot wound.
Brown was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
A female attempted to flee the scene, but was detained by deputies. Charas Blanco, 46, of Sweet Home, was determined to have a warrant from Sweet Home municipal court.
Investigation into the case is continuing, according to an LCSO supervisor.
POWERS, NOAH JONATHAN Age: 44 Date Lodged: 2/12/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status SEX ABUSE 2 - FORCIBLE RAPE 19CR41894/1 CLIN Conditional RAPE 1 - FORCIBLE 19CR41894/2 CLIN Conditional SEXUAL PENETRATION 1 W/ OBJECT 19CR41894/3 CLIN Conditional JAIL-HOLD/NON CRIMINAL NO BAIL
ANDRADA, CURTIS WAYNE Age: 35 Date Lodged: 2/10/2020 Arresting Agency: BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/21/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FL PERF COMM SERV M U 19189 2/21/2020 AMC Sentenced FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 37072 LMC CONTEMPT OF COURT 68969 AMC
BEVINS, ROSEMARY ELIZABETH Age: 57 Date Lodged: 2/16/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status MENACING - INTIMIDATE/THRT DOMESTIC 20-00574 CLIN $50,000 Pending
BIRCHARD, SAMUEL THOMAS Age: 29 Date Lodged: 2/12/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/18/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 19544237 2/18/2020 PP
BLANCHAT, BILL DEAN Age: 40 Date Lodged: 2/13/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/18/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 16702123 2/18/2020 PP
BOGGS, ARIELLE RENE Age: 28 Date Lodged: 2/13/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR33768 CLIN $10,000 Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 181008841/WASH NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR33768/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR75378 CLIN $10,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR20689 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR81782 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR81782/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR81782/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR81782/4 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR81782/5 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 37090 LMC Conditional
BONE, JUSTIN TYLER Age: 22 Date Lodged: 2/12/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status UUV 20-01166 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 20CR09540 CLIN $7,000 Pending
BORDYCOTT, SCOTT HAROLD Age: 34 Date Lodged: 2/13/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR73451 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR41530 CLIN $10,000 Pending
BYRNES, GARRETT STEPHEN Age: 21 Date Lodged: 2/13/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 2 20-01192/APD CLIN $200,000 Pending UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - SHOOT PROH AREA 20-01192/APD CLIN
CAMPBELL, AARON TIMOTHY Age: 40 Date Lodged: 2/14/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 69005 AMC $1,550 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 69006 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 69007 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR69995 CLIN $5,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR69995/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
CARR, COTY ALLAN Age: 29 Date Lodged: 2/12/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CONTEMPT OF COURT 5502 AMC THEFT 3 - SHOPLIFT 34405 AMC BURGLARY 2 - OTHER STRUCTURE 19CR56425 CLIN $25,000 Pending RESISTING ARREST - SIMPLE ASLT 20CR09892 CLIN $25,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR 2 34543 LMC UUV 19CR56425 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO 20CR09887 CLIN $25,000 Pending FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO 19CR56425 CLIN INCLUDED Pending IDENTITY THEFT 20CR09857 CLIN $25,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR41275 CLIN $25,000 Pending POSS HEROIN (MISD) 20CR09892 CLIN INCLUDED Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 20CR09877 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR76514 CLIN $25,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR84575 CLIN $25,000 Pending INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT 20CR09887 CLIN INCLUDED Pending RECKLESS DRIVING 20CR09877 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR84575 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR76514 CLIN INCLUDED Pending RECKLESS DRIVING 20CR09887 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR76514 CLIN INCLUDED Pending ELUDE VEHICLE 20CR09877 CLIN INCLUDED Pending ELUDE VEHICLE 20CR09887 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR76514 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 17CR84575 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
CHOHAN, THOMAS FRANCIS Age: 48 Date Lodged: 2/13/2020 Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 14530923 PP NO BAIL
COATS, DAVID RUSSELL Age: 37 Date Lodged: 2/12/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 2 18CR79549 CLIN Pending UNLAW USE OF WEAPON - WEAPON OT 18CR79549 CLIN Pending JAIL-HOLD/NON CRIMINAL 18CR60128 CLIN
COWART, MATTHEW ALAN Age: 20 Date Lodged: 2/16/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 673830-A NONE NO BAIL
DAVIS, CHASE LEE Age: 28 Date Lodged: 2/15/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO PC/20-00564 CLIN $3,000 Pending ASSAULT 3 - DOMESTIC 20-00484/LCSO CLIN $50,000 Pending STRANGULATION - FEL DOMESTIC 20-00484/LCSO CLIN $50,000 Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 16033594 PP NO BAIL PROBATION VIOLATION 20-00484/LCSO CLIN NO BAIL Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 16-C-03990H JCLB Conditional
DELLINGER, TYLER MATTHEW Age: 25 Date Lodged: 2/16/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR84107 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
DEWAR, JACOB DANIEL Age: 22 Date Lodged: 2/14/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/17/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ELUDE VEHICLE 20CR01217 2/17/2020 CLIN Sentenced
DICKINSON, TODD EDWARD Age: 60 Date Lodged: 2/14/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 7/24/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DUII 16CR65757 4/6/2020 CLIN Sentenced DUII 19CR48307 7/17/2020 CLIN Sentenced DWS MIS 19CR48307/2 7/24/2020 CLIN Sentenced
EXLINE, AARON LEE Age: 39 Date Lodged: 2/16/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - SIMPLE ASLT DOMESTIC ALP/PC20-1283 CLIN $56,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR83033 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FELON IN POSS OF RESTRICTED WEAPON ALP/PC20-1283 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
FELDE, JEREMIAH UGENE Age: 39 Date Lodged: 2/11/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 13760263 PP NO BAIL
GARCIA, ANTHONY PAUL Age: 45 Date Lodged: 2/10/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/18/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 11023635 2/18/2020 PROBATION VIOLATION 36061PV LMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 16CR14126 CBEN $10,000
GOMEZ, ELIJAH HOLTEN Age: 30 Date Lodged: 2/13/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status DISORDERLY CONDUCT 2 24441 AMC PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 17741620 NO BAIL
GONZALES, KENNEDY DURAN Age: 24 Date Lodged: 2/10/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 21819152 PP NO BAIL
GRAY, KATRINA LYNN Age: 36 Date Lodged: 2/14/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/21/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR44106 2/21/2020 CLIN Sentenced
HALL, MATTHEW ROBERT Age: 26 Date Lodged: 2/15/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 17610123 PP NO BAIL
HUTZLER, CHRISTOPHER LEE Age: 34 Date Lodged: 2/13/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT PP NO BAIL RECKLESS DRIVING APD 20-01203 CLIN $15,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR45818 CMAR $80,000 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 3 - RESULT CRIMINAL ACT LCSO 20-00538 CLIN RECKLESS ENDANGERING 20CR10166 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO PERFORM DUTIES/DRIVER- PROP DAMAGE LCSO 20-00538 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR24979 CLIN $10,000 Pending ELUDE VEHICLE APD 20-01203 CLIN INCLUDED Pending DWS MIS APD 20-01203 CLIN INCLUDED Pending RECKLESS DRIVING LCSO 20-00538 CLIN ELUDE FOOT LCSO 20-00538 CLIN INCLUDED Pending ELUDE VEHICLE LCSO 20-00538 CLIN DWS MIS LCSO 20-00538 CLIN
BLAIR, BRETT HALE Age: 21 Date Lodged: 2/15/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ROBBERY 3 - CONV STORE CLIN $6,000 Pending
CODY, CURTIS ALLEN Age: 45 Date Lodged: 2/10/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/26/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR23382 2/26/2020 CLIN Sentenced
JIMENEZ, WACO BRIAN RICHARD Age: 42 Date Lodged: 2/17/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date: 2/28/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR30841 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FL PERF COMM SERV M U 2/28/2020 JCLB Sentenced PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR30841/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR30841/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
JOHNSON, LINSON LAVELL Age: 49 Date Lodged: 2/12/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 13660253 PP NO BAIL
JONES, LAWRENCE LEE Age: 22 Date Lodged: 2/11/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status THEFT 1 - FROM BUILDING 20CR09550 CLIN $10,000 Pending THEFT 2 - SHOPLIFT 24404 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 20CR09234 CLIN $5,000 Pending THEFT 2 - OTHER 20CR09550/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending UUV 20CR09550/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
JONES, TONY JAMES Age: 30 Date Lodged: 2/12/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ROBBERY 3 - OTHER MARI/19CR25961 NO BAIL FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR37690 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR37690 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR37690 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR37690 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR37690 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR37690 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR37690 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
LANE, KENNETH EUGENE Age: 41 Date Lodged: 2/10/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO UTC-207944 CLIN PROBATION VIOLATION 36436 LMC Conditional PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 12725167 PP NO BAIL
LEMMON, ANDREW DAVID Age: 31 Date Lodged: 2/13/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 4/29/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR 1 19CR70049 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR 1 19CR70049 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR31300 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR31300/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR64315 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR64315/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR64315/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 19313571 4/29/2020 CLIN
MARTINEZ, BILLY LOPEZ Age: 29 Date Lodged: 2/13/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CONTEMPT OF COURT 68279 AMC Conditional FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR51554 CLIN $10,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR ON CRIMINAL CITATION 19CR51554 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
NORTH, CALVIN TOI Age: 26 Date Lodged: 2/10/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR73104 CLIN $15,000 Pending FAIL TO APPEAR 1 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR73104 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR73104 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR73104 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
NORTH, SEAN MICHAEL Age: 27 Date Lodged: 2/14/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18215502 PP NO BAIL
PACHECO, VINCENT JAMES Age: 44 Date Lodged: 2/11/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status CONTEMPT OF COURT 20CN00694 CLIN $5,000 Pending
ROACH, NICHOLAS GAGE Age: 23 Date Lodged: 2/6/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR48682 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR08452 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR25110 CLIN $5,000 Pending PROBATION VIOLATION 18CR48682 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
SCARBOROUGH, THYSEN THOMAS Age: 28 Date Lodged: 2/11/2020 Arresting Agency: BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18136164 PP NO BAIL
SCHOOLEY, JERROD SLADE Age: 45 Date Lodged: 2/15/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 11657002 PP NO BAIL HARASSMENT PHYSICAL CONTACT/SIMPLE ASSAULT CITE# 207993 JCLB
SCOTT, JOHN PABLO Age: 30 Date Lodged: 2/10/2020 Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT 18084030 PP NO BAIL
SECHREST, RYAN WESLEY Age: 33 Date Lodged: 2/13/2020 Arresting Agency: LEBANON POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status UUV 2020-00001567
SHADDON, JOSH LEE Age: 42 Date Lodged: 2/14/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PAROLE VIOLATION - OTHER 18196623 PP NO BAIL
SLOAN, NICHOLAS JAMES Age: 30 Date Lodged: 2/11/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date: 2/18/2020
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR56432 2/18/2020 CLIN Sentenced POSS HEROIN (MISD) 24357 CLIN CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 24357 CLIN
SOUCY, GUY GERALD Age: 44 Date Lodged: 2/13/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FALSE INFO TO POLICE OFFICER - FALSE INFO 20-00548 CLIN $10,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (FELONY) 19CR04254/2POLK CPOL INCLUDED DELIVER METH 19CR04254 CPOL $500,000 DELIVER METH 20-00548 CLIN POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) 20-00548 CLIN INCLUDED Pending CRIMINAL TRESPASS 2 20-00548 CLIN INCLUDED Pending ELUDE FOOT 20-00548 CLIN
TERRY, JACK LYLE Age: 31 Date Lodged: 2/14/2020 Arresting Agency: LINN COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR27582 CLIN NO BAIL Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR27582/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR27582/3 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 18CR27582/4 CLIN INCLUDED Pending FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 16CR31017 CLIN NO BAIL Pending
THAXTON, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN Age: 34 Date Lodged: 2/12/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status PROBATION VIOLATION 19CR34972 CLIN $5,000 Pending POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD) CITE 24413 CLIN CONTEMPT OF COURT CITE 24414 AMC
WEBSTER, MICHAEL DANIEL Age: 32 Date Lodged: 2/16/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status ASSAULT 4 - MIS ALP/20-01307 CLIN $3,000 Pending
WHITTINGTON, JACOB LEE Age: 31 Date Lodged: 2/11/2020 Arresting Agency: ALBANY POLICE DEPARTMENT Scheduled Release Date:
Charges Docket Charge Release Date Court Security Status FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR29646 CLIN $5,000 Pending POSS HEROIN (MISD) CITE: 24358 CLIN FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT 19CR29646/2 CLIN INCLUDED Pending
