Sweet Home man accused of driving drunk in Highway 34 crash

  • Updated
police log lights

A Sweet Home man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after a crash Wednesday night on Highway 34 near Tangent Drive, east of Interstate 5, according to Oregon State Police logs.

Shawn Douglas Martin, 27, was taken into custody for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol), second-degree criminal mischief and reckless driving.

The single-vehicle wreck was reported to authorities at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday.

Martin was operating a Mini Cooper that flipped several times and landed on its roof partially submerged in water. When authorities arrived, they found him uninjured, and he refused medical treatment, according to OSP logs.

At the Linn County Jail, Martin’s blood alcohol content reportedly was 0.15%.

A traffic sign was destroyed in the crash.

OSP was assisted by the Lebanon Police Department, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon Department of Transportation and local fire agencies.

Kyle Odegard

CORRECTION

This story initially had an error where the word "man" was omitted from the headline. The error was online for less than five minutes before it was corrected.

