Sweet Home man accused of Lebanon sex crimes

A Sweet Home man was accused Thursday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court of several Lebanon sex crimes.

William Lyle Parker, 33, was charged with first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, attempted first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and four counts of first-degree sex abuse.

The case was investigated by the Lebanon Police Department and the crimes allegedly occurred between 2013 and 2014.

Judge Thomas McHill set Parker’s bail at $100,000 in the case, as requested by prosecutor Alex Olenick.

“This appears to be conduct that occurred over a long period of time against one victim,” Olenick said.

According to court paperwork, the accuser was a girl under the age of 12.

Parker’s next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24.

One of the charges is a Jessica’s Law crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison. First-degree sex abuse is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of more than six years.

