Sweet Home man killed in Friday crash

A Sweet Home man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Lincoln County.
Tanner James Jewell, 20, was a passenger in the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries in the crash, which happened about 11:45 p.m. on Highway 20 near the community of Burnt Woods, according to the Oregon State Police.
No additional information was available from the state police Tuesday morning.
A memorial service was scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel, 1443 Long St.