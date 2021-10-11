Sweet Home man killed in Highway 34 crash near Lebanon

A Sweet Home man was killed in a crash west of Lebanon on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.

Darin Kleiven was 54.

The wreck occurred at about 7:20 p.m. near Red Bridge Road and closed the highway in both directions for about four hours.

Kleiven was driving a Pontiac G5 and headed westbound when his car crossed into the oncoming lanes and struck an eastbound Mack semi-truck, operated by J.D. Hawkins, 26, of Lebanon.

A Jeep Patriot, operated by Lynea Johnson, 29, of Sweet Home, was following the semi-truck and her SUV was struck by debris from the crash.

Hawkins and Johnson were uninjured.

Speed and weather conditions are being investigated as contributing factors to the crash.

OSP was assisted by the Lebanon Fire District, the Lebanon Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

