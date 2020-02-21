Sweet Home man who failed to appear back in custody

A Sweet Home man who failed to appear for a plea and sentencing hearing in an assault case last week is back behind bars.

William Eugene Blatchley, 56, was lodged on a warrant at the Linn County Jail on Thursday.

Blatchley appeared in Linn County Circuit Court again on Thursday afternoon, and his next hearing was scheduled for March 2. Judge Michael Wynhausen also set his new security at $100,000 in the case.

His security in the case was initially set at $50,000, and Blatchley’s bail of $5,000 was posted on Dec. 2 so he was released from the Linn County Jail.

Blatchley faces a charge of second-degree assault for an Albany incident in which he allegedly caused serious injury to a 39-year-old man on Nov. 15.

Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 offense with a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and 10 months in prison on conviction.

