Sweet Home mill owner requests raincheck on deed transfer

In another twist in the continuing saga of the former Sweet Home mill, its new owner wants to postpone putting his name on the deed to the property.

Sweet Home real estate developer Josh Victor requested a raincheck on the deed transfer from the Linn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Feb. 15 as he sorts out issues with insurance coverage.

Victor said during Tuesday's meeting that Linn County will be able to cash the $800,000 check he submitted as part of the sale, regardless of the deed transfer.

The request gave commissioners pause.

Victor said the issue boils down to obtaining a Phase 1 environmental assessment and liability insurance, which covers the cost any remediation needed.

"If the property is deeded into my name, as soon as the deed transfers into my name, I'm no longer able to get a Phase 1 or liability insurance on the property because it's already deeded," Victor said. "If I can get the Phase 1 and the environmental insurance on the property, and then deed it into my name, then I'm basically covered."

The mill has raised environmental concerns with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, from soil contamination to asbestos. While the majority of those issues have been addressed, the building remains remains under investigation by DEQ for leakage emanating from its anti-sapstain booth, where wood was treated with chemicals.

If the mill site does raise more environmental red flags in the future, Victor said, he'll be able to cover the costs. He added that it's a challenge insuring the 154-acre lot when its borders have shifted from the nearly 400-acre property it once configured.

The Sweet Home mill has cost Linn county $518,869 to date since it assumed ownership of the abandoned property through a 2010 foreclosure on a developer who had big plans but never built anything.

That amount, according to Linn County Real Property Manager Rachel Adamec, does not include state grants awarded to the county, including a Business Oregon grant to abate and cleanup the building after a fire set by an arsonist in 2015.

On Tuesday, Linn County commissioners were hesitant to postpone the transfer of the mill site a day longer.

"For you to ask us to change those terms worries me a little bit," Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker said. "I'd like to talk to legal counsel outside of here before I go any farther."

The son of a real estate investor, Victor has high hopes the mill site can transform Sweet Home into a tourist destination for the Oregon Jamboree.

"What I'm really trying to do is draw something into our town that is going to build businesses up," Victor said. "It's not so much about housing in that area, because we have a lot of area for housing, but more commerce, job, employment and entertainment."

In the end, Linn County Commissioners resolved to table a vote on the deed transfer Tuesday and consult with the county's legal counsel over the coming weeks.

The Linn County Commissioners are scheduled to next meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.