Sweet Home Police interviews two minors in connection to grass fire

Two Linn County minors were referred to the Linn County Juvenile Department on suspicion of reckless burning following a grass fire near Sweet Home on Wednesday afternoon. The damage from the fire was contained to shrubs and grass, according to a release by Sweet Home Police.

Police and fire crews arrived to the 4600 block of Airport Road a little before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a brush fire. Law enforcement learned that two male juveniles were seen running from the grassy field where the fire was located.

The juveniles, 11 and 13 years old, were located and interviewed by police and referred to the Linn County Juvenile Department. As is standard with criminal investigations involving minors, the names were not made public.

The press release states that the fire was contained quickly and the only damage was to grass and shrubs, with the area of the fire estimates around 2,000 square feet.

