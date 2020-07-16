Sweet Home requesting payment plans for overdue water bills

COVID-19 and the subsequent crisis it caused shut the valve on water service turn-offs in Sweet Home due to unpaid bills. But on Tuesday, the City Council voted to turn that valve back on and allow normalcy to begin trickling back in.
In March, the city declared a state of emergency and stopped all turn-off notifications to residents who were unable to pay their water bills. Those who could pay their water bills were asked to do so, but when an account was past due, services remained at the home. And according to city staff, the split was pretty even: about half of the residences with past-due bills were rentals, and the other half were owner-occupied.
On Monday, staff presented a report that noted hundreds of accounts had escaped being terminated since March but those accounts would still need to be paid. And rather than set residents up for failure with large lump sums due, payment plans would be available.
According to City Manager Ray Towry, some individuals with past-due balances have contacted the city to set up a payment plan. Those who have not done so would be subject to having their water turned off once the emergency declaration has been lifted. Accounts that do enter into a payment plan must pay those plans off within six months.
As of April 10 — the first shut-off day after the declaration of emergency was issued — the city could have turned off a total of 117 accounts. In May, 80 accounts could have been revoked, and in June, 90 accounts would have been turned off without the moratorium in place. July saw the highest amount of accounts in arrears, with 131 past due to the point of being turned off.
On Sept. 9, all past due accounts without a payment plan in place will be shut off. Those with a payment plan must complete their payments by March 2021.
