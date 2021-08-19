 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sweet Home School District gets new superintendent
0 Comments
breaking

Sweet Home School District gets new superintendent

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lisa Riggs

Sweet Home School District Superintendent Lisa Riggs (Photo from Sweet Home School District)

The Sweet Home School District has a new superintendent. Lisa Riggs is now the top official effective August 17.

“We are excited to have Lisa here in Sweet Home,” said School Board Chair Jason Redick in a press release. “Her extensive knowledge of education will continue to push our schools toward educational excellence.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help

Riggs previously served as the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for the Gresham Barlow School District. Before that she served in the San Antonio Independent School District and as an administrator for the Washoe County School District in Reno, Nevada. She began her career as a language arts and writing teacher in her home town of Port Angeles, Washington.

Riggs succeeds Tom Yahraes, who stepped down this month in order to spend more time with his family.

“I’m deeply honored and thrilled to be selected as the superintendent of the Sweet Home School District,” said Riggs in the release. “I look forward to calling Sweet Home my home.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why some mammal species are getting surprisingly larger

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News