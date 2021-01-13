Sweet Home School District plans reopening for Feb. 1

"If you have 20 students and five students are on CDL, you still will be teaching those five students," he said.

The decision to bring students back, Yahraes said, stemmed from the decision by the governor to allow those decisions to happen at the local level and the distinct circumstances he said Sweet Home students face.

"In Sweet Home, the majority of our parents do not have a four-year degree and these kids are taking algebra and the higher math, they're not getting that individualized support the best they can," he said. "Our students are having heart wrenching experiences and we have to have the courage to open," he added, noting that in some instances, students learning from home experience neglect, depression and anxiety.

Still, he said he understood parents frustration with the limited class sizes and rotating, partial day schedules that make scheduling daycare difficult.

"None of us like it," he said.

The district, Yahraes said, has implemented health protocols mandated by the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education but still expects for the virus to cause shut downs before vaccination is widespread.