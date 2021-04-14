Sweet Home School District works on new boundaries

Sweet Home School District is looking to change its boundaries to accommodate the coming population growth in the city.
"We're seeing a lot of growth in housing developments in the Hawthorne School boundary," said Superintendent Tom Yahraes.
A large apartment complex is set to complete construction this year in Sweet Home and additional housing projects are also popping up throughout the city and being reflected in school enrollment numbers.
Hawthorne Elementary School, located at 3205 Long Street, has seen its enrollment numbers climb steadily since 2012. Just prior to COVID-19 shutting down in-person learning, Yahraes said enrollment in the school was about 355 students.
It's also in the vicinity of several housing projects including a 40-unit apartment complex to its east expected to be completed by the end of the year, as well as a 26-lot subdivision planned on Foothills Drive which is within the school's boundary.
Both projects are expected to bring the possibility of additional students to the school.
And while growth is expected to impact the Hawthorne school boundary as well as the boundary that serves Foster in the area, Oak Heights Elementary is not expected to see the same increase in growth in the immediately future as there are no housing projects slated for the area.
"Oak Heights' enrollment has been declining since 2012," Yahraes said.
In 2008, there were about 340 students in the school. Now, there are about 270 students enrolled there.
As a result, Yahraes said the proposed plan is to reroute students along the Hawthorne boundary north of Highway 20 to Oak Heights.
"We do not have additional classroom capacity at Hawthorne," Yahraes said in a letter to parents explaining the need to redraw the school's boundary. "We realize that changing schools can be challenging," he added, noting that the district has come up with a plan to ease the transition.
The boundary changes, if approved, would take affect in the fall.
Students that wish to remain at Hawthorne, Yahares said, are pre-approved for an inner-district transfer meaning they can fill out forms from the school district to remain at Hawthorne despite no longer being within the boundary.
In the 2022-23 school year, those students would be reviewed to determine if they would continue to remain in Hawthorne or return to their new resident school boundary.
"We think it's a fair process," Yahares said.
Parents and families, he said, have been informed of the proposed plan and their options. An information session was held on Tuesday with three families attending. All families were sent a letter explaining the need to alter boundaries.