Sweet Home schools offering grief counseling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sweet Home School District is offering grief counseling to children who knew Johnathon Shobert, 15, who was a Sweet Home student.

“Grief counseling will be available through online video as well as telephone calls with counselors. Please email your school counselor directly if you need support right away,” reads a statement from Friday on the district’s Facebook page.

Julia Weist’s email is julia.weist@sweethome.k12.or.us. Lisa Malabago’s email is lisa.malabago@sweethome.k12.or.us. Jim Kistner’s email is jim.kistner@sweethome.k12.or.us.

The Facebook post also notes that Linn County Mental Health’s crisis line is available 24 hours a day at 541-967-3866.

Shobert’s remains were found in a burning trailer at Tamarack Ridge Estates mobile home park on Tuesday morning, along with his parents and his younger sister. Police said their deaths may have been caused by violence.

Kyle Odegard

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0