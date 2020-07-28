Sweet Home suspect charged with baton assault

Sweet Home suspect charged with baton assault

A Sweet Home suspect was accused of using a baton to assault another man earlier this month.

Christopher Lance Turner, 24, was charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and third-degree assault on July 13 in Linn County Circuit Court.

The crimes allegedly occurred on July 12, and the Sweet Home Police Department was the investigating agency.

Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish set Turner’s bail at $50,000.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Aug. 10.

