Sweet Home suspect charged with baton assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Sweet Home suspect was accused of using a baton to assault another man earlier this month.

Christopher Lance Turner, 24, was charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and third-degree assault on July 13 in Linn County Circuit Court.

The crimes allegedly occurred on July 12, and the Sweet Home Police Department was the investigating agency.

Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish set Turner’s bail at $50,000.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Aug. 10.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0