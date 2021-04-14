 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sweet Home woman, dog escape burning trailer
0 comments
breaking

Sweet Home woman, dog escape burning trailer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
sweet home trailer fire

A trailer at the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park in Sweet Home was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning.

 Photo courtesy Sweet Home Fire District

Sweet Home fire officials are crediting smoke detectors with enabling a woman and her dog to escape a burning mobile home alive.

At 6:13 a.m. Wednesday, Linn County emergency dispatchers started receiving multiple calls about a burning trailer at the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park, the Sweet Home Fire District said in a news release.

The home’s sole occupant, whose name was not released, was awakened by her smoke detectors, which she had recently replaced, according to the news release. She was able to get out of the burning structure safely, and no injuries were reported.

The mobile home and its contents were a total loss. The resident’s vehicle suffered damage from the fire, as did the trailers on either side of hers.

As quickly as the fire spread, it might well have been fatal if the smoke detectors had not been functioning properly, the fire district said. Sweet Home fire officials remind residents to check their smoke detectors twice a year and never leave them disabled.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: George Floyd died of heart rhythm problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News