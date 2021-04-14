Sweet Home woman, dog escape burning trailer

Sweet Home fire officials are crediting smoke detectors with enabling a woman and her dog to escape a burning mobile home alive.

At 6:13 a.m. Wednesday, Linn County emergency dispatchers started receiving multiple calls about a burning trailer at the Wagon Wheel Mobile Home Park, the Sweet Home Fire District said in a news release.

The home’s sole occupant, whose name was not released, was awakened by her smoke detectors, which she had recently replaced, according to the news release. She was able to get out of the burning structure safely, and no injuries were reported.

The mobile home and its contents were a total loss. The resident’s vehicle suffered damage from the fire, as did the trailers on either side of hers.

As quickly as the fire spread, it might well have been fatal if the smoke detectors had not been functioning properly, the fire district said. Sweet Home fire officials remind residents to check their smoke detectors twice a year and never leave them disabled.

