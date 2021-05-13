 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sweet Home woman guilty of attempted murder
0 comments
breaking

Sweet Home woman guilty of attempted murder

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Rochefort

Mary Rochefort

A Sweet Home woman who reportedly shot her husband with a pistol as he slept in December 2019 was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder and other crimes on Wednesday.

Mary Katherine Rochefort, 64, also was found guilty of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon at the conclusion of her two-day jury trial in Linn County Circuit Court.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on May 25.

The crimes occurred on Dec. 18, 2019 in the 1300 block of Clark Mill Road in Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.

The crimes occurred on Dec. 18 in the 1300 block of Clark Mill Road in Sweet Home. The Sweet Home Police Department investigated the case.

According to authorities, Rochefort’s attack on her husband, Ronald Basl, was completely unprovoked.

During the initial investigation of the shooting, Rochefort acknowledged mental health issues, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

Rochefort’s defense attorney, Elijah Brown, was not able to be contacted for comment on Thursday afternoon.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 13

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News