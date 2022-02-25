Take a peek: Corvallis gets its first live-work development

A new development is taking a page out of history with its live-work concept, according to the property owner, the first of its kind in Corvallis.

The approximately 8,500-square-foot building at 415 SW Second St. will be divided into as many as five apartments with connected work spaces.

Gary Feuerstein of Feuerstein Properties cites the tale of Corvallis tradesman Manuel Knight in the late 1800s to explain the live-work concept. Knight reportedly lived with his family at the corner of Second Street and Adams Avenue, next door to his blacksmith shop. Feuerstein said Knight represents the classic craftsman, dedicated to his community and work.

“Even more impressive is that he undertook immigration to find a new horizon, a home, a place to sell his skills,” Feuerstein said in an email.

Feuerstein believes the live-work concept is efficient, healthy, safe, convenient and sustainable. He said live-work is a natural lifestyle, and vibrant city downtowns world-wide have live-work options, reducing commuter traffic and putting residents much closer to workplaces, shopping and services.

“It’s commuting that dehumanizes our cities with the end-of-workday vacating the downtown,” he wrote. “It’s not so much learning as recognizing that enforced commuting is not the way to design our cities.”

An open house for the first unit, which is around 1,300 square feet, is slated for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 for those who want a closer look. The unit is expected to be fully ready by March 15. Work has been ongoing since October, according to longtime local contractor Jay Sorgen, who is heading the development.

“In Corvallis, there are no live-work units; this is the first one that’s been approved by the city,” he said, comparing the concept among other places to the Tribeca neighborhood in New York City, where artist studios with overhead living quarters became quite popular.

“The concept is there to help reduce auto traffic and emissions, and to help keep people downtown, so that they can just walk around,” Sorgen said. “It’s environmentally safer.”

Transforming the building includes removing a few old garage doors and replacing them with what Sorgen described as European-style iron gates. He also plans to open a portion of the roof to facilitate an indoor green space near the center of the building. The units will have all the typical residential amenities.

Feuerstein has owned the building for around 25 years. The privately-financed renovation is expected to cost $150 per square foot, which is potentially around $750,000 for the four or five units. He said multiple small business inquiries about the development have come from restaurant owners, artists, carpenters and online businesses.

Nestled in the downtown area next to the Corvallis Museum, the development is near parks, stores, restaurants and the waterfront. According to Feuerstein, the building was home to the Heckart Planning Mill in 1923. By 1944 it held the Beaver Cabinet Co., and later the Corvallis Implement Co.

The interior design plan embraces the industrial aspects of the building, accented with high open ceilings, exposed piping and ductwork, and period construction elements, which work together to blend a work environment appearance into the residential space.

Sorgen highlighted the use of repurposed and recycled materials in the development, adding to its unique look.

Two of the units will be street-facing with windows, and the remaining will be tucked inside. A recessed parking bay off the alleyway is also planned.

The development is located in the central business zone, which allows residences and commercial/industrial uses. Feuerstein said Corvallis Development Services approved a building permit in August. Cyclotopia occupies a portion of the building, but is not connected to the live-work development.

