Takena Elementary closes due to COVID

“We just really encourage parents at home to continue with the quarantine process of wearing masks, social distancing and limiting your exposures,” Bradley said. “Make sure that if you're having any symptoms, just speak out and let us know because we just want all of our kids back. We miss them.”

Takena, which houses K-2 students, is the sister school to Central Elementary, which houses grades 3-5. Bradley said there have been a lot of questions as to why Central has not been closed, as there are many siblings who attend both schools.

“You only have to quarantine students if a sibling tests positive,” she said. “An exposure to an exposure does not solidify that. However, for anyone who has been exposed, if they begin having symptoms, then we would have to quarantine the other family members if they test positive.”

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0