Talking Water Gardens provides unique outdoor experience during stay-at-home period

With state parks, campgrounds and a number of other go-to outdoor recreational areas still closed because of the COVID-19 crisis, getting exercise and sunshine can be somewhat difficult.
But one area that has remained open and become a popular spot for those looking to get outside is Talking Water Gardens in Albany. An engineered water treatment wetland that was created in 2010, the gardens feature a series of bark and pavement paths and make for a pleasant walking or jogging location.
The wetland that the trails surround feature a plethora of birds, turtles and other wildlife, providing an experience that is truly unique to the area.
Talking Waters has seen an uptick in foot traffic since Gov. Kate Brown issued her first stay-at-home order in March. As long as people maintain their distance and abide by social distancing rules, the attraction will remain open, according to city of Albany officials.
“A lot of people have sent in comments about how nice it is to be out there,” plant supervisor Scott LaRoque said. “Especially on these nice sunny days, that place is pretty much packed as long as the sun is out.”
The city has taken some measures to make it easier for walkers and joggers to maintain their distance. Some areas of the parking lot have been roped off to limit the number of people who can visit the area at once.
LaRoque said the city has kept tabs on the area and has seen no evidence that keeping the trails open will be an issue.
“Every time we’ve been out there, it’s been quite nice,” LaRoque said. “It seems to be working.”
For Corvallis residents Robert and Susan Hoffman, many of their favorite walking areas have been closed off during the pandemic, including the Lewisburg Saddle trailhead in the McDonald Forest. Talking Waters provides them with an opportunity to get their 5-year-old grandson, Sam, outside while they home-school him.
“It’s wonderful here,” Robert Hoffman said. “I’m really glad places like this have stayed open and given people the chance to be adults and be safe.”
