Talking Water Gardens provides unique outdoor experience during stay-at-home period

With state parks, campgrounds and a number of other go-to outdoor recreational areas still closed because of the COVID-19 crisis, getting exercise and sunshine can be somewhat difficult.

But one area that has remained open and become a popular spot for those looking to get outside is Talking Water Gardens in Albany. An engineered water treatment wetland that was created in 2010, the gardens feature a series of bark and pavement paths and make for a pleasant walking or jogging location.

The wetland that the trails surround feature a plethora of birds, turtles and other wildlife, providing an experience that is truly unique to the area.

Talking Waters has seen an uptick in foot traffic since Gov. Kate Brown issued her first stay-at-home order in March. As long as people maintain their distance and abide by social distancing rules, the attraction will remain open, according to city of Albany officials.

“A lot of people have sent in comments about how nice it is to be out there,” plant supervisor Scott LaRoque said. “Especially on these nice sunny days, that place is pretty much packed as long as the sun is out.”