Tanker crash closes Highway 22 near Idanha

Oregon Highway 22 near the U.S. 20 junction is expected to remain closed until at least Friday in the wake of a tanker accident that damaged the roadway and dumped an undetermined amount of fuel into the North Santiam River.
A double tanker truck crashed around 8 a.m. Sunday about 8 miles east of Idanha, at the head of Detroit Lake near the Marion-Linn County line, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
The driver reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the crash is under investigation by the Oregon State Police.
The truck, owned by Space Age Fuel, was hauling 6,500 gallons of gasoline and 4,100 gallons of diesel fuel, ODOT spokesman Lou Torres said. Nearly all of the gas was spilled during the crash, along with more than 1,300 gallons of diesel fuel.
Some of the fuel from the spill entered the North Santiam River, with a sheen visible for a few hundred feet downstream from the site of the spill, according to information from the Department of Environmental Quality.
The agency said in a news release that it is monitoring for impacts to fish and wildlife, but so far there have been no reports of contaminated drinking water in the area. About 400 feet of boom has been placed in the river with absorbent materials to contain and collect the spilled fuel.
ODOT has closed Highway 22 between mileposts 53 and 81, from just west of Idanha to the junction with Highway 20 near Santiam Pass, while crews remove contaminated soil and repair a 600-foot section of road where the truck crashed.
“The fuel damages the asphalt and the substrate underneath it, so we have to replace it,” Torres said. “That’s required by law. Then we have to get rid of the contaminated soil.”
The closure is expected to last until at least Friday or Saturday, Torres said. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes such as U.S. Highway 20 or Oregon 126.
